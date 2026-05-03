Lexington’s Chris Fryland is already the winningest girls’ soccer coach in South Carolina history. He now looks to end his career with a second state title in 10 years.

A Farewell Season Begins

After three decades of leading successful girls’ soccer teams, Chris Fryland will begin the final phase of his "farewell tour" this Friday at Lexington High School.

Honored at Home

Just prior to the season opener, the New Jersey native finally made public his plans to retire at the end of this season. Prior to Wednesday’s regular-season home finale against Gilbert, the school honored Fryland with a video presentation and named the field in his honor.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs,” Fryland said. “We went on our retreat. I think I cried more than I have ever cried in my life and I’m not a big crier. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Playoff Positioning Set

Lexington received a first-round bye and are a second seed in the Class 5A Division I Lower State playoffs. This will ensure home-field the next two rounds before a possible Lower State final road matchup with longtime nemesis Wando.

A Record-Breaking Legacy

Fryland is completing his 27th year with the Lady Wildcats, a place where he’s amassed the majority of his 476 career victories. It’s the most all-time wins by a girls’ soccer coach in S.C. High School League history.

Repeating history

So far, Lexington has accomplished two of Fryland’s final season goals. A 0-0 (4-3 on penalty kicks) win over Chapin on Feb. 20 was the first in the series since 2024.

This enabled Lexington to accomplish its second goal on April 24 when it defeated archrival River Bluff 3-1 in The Swamp to clinch the Region 4-5A title. It was the Lady Wildcats’ first region title won since 2018.

Lexington midfielder Adriana Dunat against White Knoll. | by lexingtonhswildcats.com

“He’s waited so long for this and he’s pushed us every single day for the past four years, so I think we did this one for him,” Senior Adriana Donat said. “He has led us to be the team we are today and after graduating seven starters last year, it’s incredible how he transformed this team.”

The region title eight years ago was also the final one during Fryland’s most successful run at Lexington with the trio of Megan Classer, Brooke Power and Mary-Katherine Waters.

Lexington’s “Big Three” went a perfect 48-0 while claiming four straight region titles, won two Lower State titles and completed a perfect 27-0 state championship season in 2016.

Exactly 10 years later, this year’s Lady Wildcats can repeat history for Fryland and send him into retirement a champion.

Zero Similarities

When asked to compare both teams, Fryland pointed out clear differences in both their approach and roster makeup.

“Zero similarities,” he said. “Zero. That team had eight girls who were offered Division I scholarships and six of them went. (Megan) Classer and Mary-Katherine Waters and Brooke Power. This team maybe has two.”

Those players are top-scoring seniors Adriana Dunat, who’s committed to Davidson, and Anna Epp. Both were also selected to participate in All-Star games following the season.

Lexington's Anna Epp | by lexingtonhswildcats.com

Other key contributors include senior assist leader Emily Thomas and sophomore goalkeeper Madison Campbell, who has 16 shutouts on the season.

This year’s team also differs with 2016 in terms of game approach, according to Fryland.

“This team has something a little more special,” Fryland said. “They don’t practice real well, which drives me insane, but they compete like heck in games. So, I’m so proud of them.”

Donat promised the players will show more “focus and energy” both in practice and games as they look to close Fryland’s career with a title.

“Definitely, we’ll work and do anything to be able to fight for a state championship,” Dunat said.

S.C. HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

S.C. High School League

Class 5A (Division I)

Class 5A (Division II)

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A