Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled for Friday, September 12 in the Columbia Metro, including six games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 3 Irmo hosts No. 15 Carolina Forest and No. 16 Sumter hosts No. 18 Crestwood. No. 1 Dutch Fork is also in action as they travel to Gray Collegiate Academy.
Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
Abbeville vs Ninety Six
Aiken vs Lugoff-Elgin
Airport vs Westwood
American Leadership Academy vs Ridge Spring-Monetta
Andrew Jackson vs Andrews
Batesburg-Leesville vs Lower Richland
Battery Creek vs Bethune-Bowman
Ben Lippen vs Cardinal Newman
Bishop England vs Dreher
Blythewood vs Keenan
Brookland-Cayce vs May River
Calhoun Academy vs Colleton Prep Academy
Camden vs Ridge View
Carolina Forest vs Irmo
Catawba Ridge vs Spring Valley
Chapin vs Newberry
Chester vs Saluda
Chesterfield vs Johnson
Clarendon Hall vs Orangeburg Prep
Columbia vs Great Falls
Crestwood vs Sumter
Denmark-Olar vs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Dorchester Academy vs Henry Academy
Dutch Fork vs Gray Collegiate Academy
East Clarendon vs Lakewood
Eau Claire vs Williston-Elko
Edisto vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Fairfield Central vs Lewisville
Flora vs Laurens
Gilbert vs River Bluff
Greenwood vs Lexington
Greenwood Christian vs Whitmire
Hannah-Pamplico vs Lee Central
Hartsville vs Rock Hill
Irmo vs Carolina Forest
Lake City vs Lamar
Lake View vs Scott's Branch
Laurence Manning Academy vs Wilson Hall
Manning vs Ridgeland/Hardeeville
Mid-Carolina vs North Central
Nation Ford vs Richland Northeast
North Augusta vs Strom Thurmond
Pelion vs Swansea
Spartanburg Christian Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy
