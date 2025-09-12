High School

Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Columbia Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 4 of the 2025 season on September 12

Brady Twombly

There are 44 games scheduled for Friday, September 12 in the Columbia Metro, including six games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 3 Irmo hosts No. 15 Carolina Forest and No. 16 Sumter hosts No. 18 Crestwood. No. 1 Dutch Fork is also in action as they travel to Gray Collegiate Academy.

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

Abbeville vs Ninety Six

Airport vs Westwood

Andrew Jackson vs Andrews

Batesburg-Leesville vs Lower Richland

Battery Creek vs Bethune-Bowman

Bishop England vs Dreher

Blythewood vs Keenan

Brookland-Cayce vs May River

Calhoun Academy vs Colleton Prep Academy

Camden vs Ridge View

Carolina Forest vs Irmo

Catawba Ridge vs Spring Valley

Chapin vs Newberry

Chester vs Saluda

Chesterfield vs Johnson

Clarendon Hall vs Orangeburg Prep

Columbia vs Great Falls

Crestwood vs Sumter

Denmark-Olar vs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Dorchester Academy vs Henry Academy

East Clarendon vs Lakewood

Eau Claire vs Williston-Elko

Edisto vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Fairfield Central vs Lewisville

Flora vs Laurens

Gilbert vs River Bluff

Greenwood vs Lexington

Greenwood Christian vs Whitmire

Hannah-Pamplico vs Lee Central

Hartsville vs Rock Hill

Irmo vs Carolina Forest

Lake City vs Lamar

Lake View vs Scott's Branch

Laurence Manning Academy vs Wilson Hall

Laurens vs Flora

Manning vs Ridgeland/Hardeeville

Mid-Carolina vs North Central

Nation Ford vs Richland Northeast

Newberry vs Chapin

North Augusta vs Strom Thurmond

Pelion vs Swansea

Spartanburg Christian Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy

Sumter vs Crestwood

Swansea vs Pelion

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

