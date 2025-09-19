High School

Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Columbia Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 5 of the 2025 season on September 19

Dutch Fork vs. Summerville football 2024
Dutch Fork vs. Summerville football 2024 / Jermaine Taylor

There are 46 games scheduled for Friday, September 19 in the Columbia Metro, including eight games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 3 South Pointe travels to No. 24 Flora. The Number 1 team in the state Dutch Fork is also in action this week as they take on Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Friday night.

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

Here are all 45 matchups from the document, formatted alphabetically by the first team listed:

Allendale-Fairfax vs Johnson

Andrew Jackson vs Lewisville

Andrew Jackson Academy vs Calhoun Academy

Baptist Hill vs Bethune-Bowman

Barnwell vs Swansea

Batesburg-Leesville vs Calhoun County

Beaufort Academy vs Dorchester Academy

Ben Lippen vs Northwood Academy

Blythewood vs Westwood

Branchville vs Scott's Branch

Brookland-Cayce vs South Aiken

Buford vs Great Falls

Calhoun Academy vs Andrew Jackson Academy

Calhoun County vs Batesburg-Leesville

Camden vs Richland Northeast

Camden Military vs Wilson Hall

Cane Bay vs White Knoll

Chapin vs Summerville

Cheraw vs River Bluff

Clarendon Hall vs Colleton Prep Academy

Columbia vs Wagener-Salley

Colleton Prep Academy vs Clarendon Hall

Crescent vs Ninety Six

Crestwood vs South Florence

Cross vs Military Magnet Academy

Cross vs Palmetto Christian Academy

Darlington vs Lower Richland

Dillon vs Hartsville

Dorchester Academy vs Beaufort Academy

Dreher vs York

Dutch Fork vs Oceanside Collegiate Academy

East Clarendon vs Lake City

Eau Claire vs Ridge Spring-Monetta

Edisto vs McCormick

Emerald vs Strom Thurmond

Fairfield Central vs Newberry

Flora vs South Pointe

Gilbert vs North Augusta

Gray Collegiate Academy vs Midland Valley

Great Falls vs Buford

Hardeeville vs Lee Central

Hartsville vs Dillon

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Lake Marion

Irmo vs Myrtle Beach

Johnson vs Allendale-Fairfax

Keenan vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Lake City vs East Clarendon

Lake Marion vs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Lakewood vs Wilson

Lamar vs North Central

Lee Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy

Lee Central vs Hardeeville

Lewisville vs Andrew Jackson

Lower Richland vs Darlington

Lugoff-Elgin vs West Florence

McCormick vs Edisto

Mid-Carolina vs Pelion

Midland Valley vs Gray Collegiate Academy

Military Magnet Academy vs Cross

Myrtle Beach vs Irmo

Newberry vs Fairfield Central

Ninety Six vs Crescent

North Augusta vs Gilbert

North Central vs Lamar

Northwood Academy vs Ben Lippen

Oceanside Collegiate Academy vs Dutch Fork

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs Keenan

Palmetto Christian Academy vs Cross

Pelion vs Mid-Carolina

Richland Northeast vs Camden

Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Eau Claire

River Bluff vs Cheraw

Saluda vs Southside Christian

Scott's Branch vs Branchville

South Aiken vs Brookland-Cayce

South Florence vs Crestwood

South Pointe vs Flora

Southside Christian vs Saluda

Spring Valley vs Sumter

Strom Thurmond vs Emerald

Summerville vs Chapin

Sumter vs Spring Valley

Swansea vs Barnwell

Thomas Sumter Academy vs Lee Academy

Wagener-Salley vs Columbia

West Florence vs Lugoff-Elgin

Westwood vs Blythewood

White Knoll vs Cane Bay

Wilson vs Lakewood

Wilson Hall vs Camden Military

York vs Dreher

