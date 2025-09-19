Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled for Friday, September 19 in the Columbia Metro, including eight games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 3 South Pointe travels to No. 24 Flora. The Number 1 team in the state Dutch Fork is also in action this week as they take on Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Friday night.
Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
Here are all 45 matchups from the document, formatted alphabetically by the first team listed:
Allendale-Fairfax vs Johnson
Andrew Jackson vs Lewisville
Andrew Jackson Academy vs Calhoun Academy
Baptist Hill vs Bethune-Bowman
Barnwell vs Swansea
Batesburg-Leesville vs Calhoun County
Beaufort Academy vs Dorchester Academy
Ben Lippen vs Northwood Academy
Blythewood vs Westwood
Branchville vs Scott's Branch
Brookland-Cayce vs South Aiken
Buford vs Great Falls
Camden vs Richland Northeast
Camden Military vs Wilson Hall
Cane Bay vs White Knoll
Chapin vs Summerville
Cheraw vs River Bluff
Clarendon Hall vs Colleton Prep Academy
Columbia vs Wagener-Salley
Crescent vs Ninety Six
Crestwood vs South Florence
Cross vs Military Magnet Academy
Cross vs Palmetto Christian Academy
Darlington vs Lower Richland
Dillon vs Hartsville
Dreher vs York
Dutch Fork vs Oceanside Collegiate Academy
East Clarendon vs Lake City
Eau Claire vs Ridge Spring-Monetta
Edisto vs McCormick
Emerald vs Strom Thurmond
Fairfield Central vs Newberry
Flora vs South Pointe
Gilbert vs North Augusta
Gray Collegiate Academy vs Midland Valley
Hardeeville vs Lee Central
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Lake Marion
Irmo vs Myrtle Beach
Keenan vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Lakewood vs Wilson
Lamar vs North Central
Lee Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy
Lee Central vs Hardeeville
Lugoff-Elgin vs West Florence
Mid-Carolina vs Pelion
Saluda vs Southside Christian
Spring Valley vs Sumter
Thomas Sumter Academy vs Lee Academy
White Knoll vs Cane Bay
