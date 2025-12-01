South Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (SCHSL) - December 1, 2025
Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs
The 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs roll onto the Final Round on Friday, December 5, and Saturday December 6 with six games.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the South Carolina high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.
Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)
Final Round
Class 2A Bracket
Final Round
Class 3A Bracket
Final Round
Class 4A Bracket
Final Round
Class 5A D1 Bracket
Final Round
Class 5A D2 Bracket
Final Round
