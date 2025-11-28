South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — November 28, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, November 28, including eight games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as No. 6 Loris takes on No. 12 Oceanside Collegiate Academy, and No. 3 Dutch Fork takes on No. 16 Dorman.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28
With eight games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as high school football moves into the Semi Final Round of playoffs on Friday, November 28.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
Class AAAAA has four games on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 16 Dorman vs No. 3 Dutch Fork.
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
Class AAAA has two games on the schedule for Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 10 Gray Collegiate Academy vs No. 8 South Florence.
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
Class AAA has two games scheduled on Friday, November 28, with the marquee matchup of the night being No. 25 Powdersville vs No. 5 Belton-Honea Path.
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is Strom Thurmond vs Fairfield Central.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs Cross.
