South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — November 28, 2025

Get SCHSL live updates and final scores as the Semi Final Round of the 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs kicks off Friday, November 28, 2025

Dorman Carter Nash (24) celebrates with Dorman Nathan Chhoy (50) and Dorman Corey Cole (16) after scoring Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, during the SCHSL football game against Gaffney at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 12 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, November 28, including eight games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.

The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as No. 6 Loris takes on No. 12 Oceanside Collegiate Academy, and No. 3 Dutch Fork takes on No. 16 Dorman.

South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28

With eight games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into the Semi Final Round of playoffs on Friday, November 28.

SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

Class AAAAA has four games on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 16 Dorman vs No. 3 Dutch Fork.

View full Class AAAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

Class AAAA has two games on the schedule for Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 10 Gray Collegiate Academy vs No. 8 South Florence.

View full Class AAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

Class AAA has two games scheduled on Friday, November 28, with the marquee matchup of the night being No. 25 Powdersville vs No. 5 Belton-Honea Path.

View full Class AAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are two Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the night is Strom Thurmond vs Fairfield Central.

View full Class AA scoreboard

SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are two Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 28, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs Cross.

View full Class A scoreboard

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

