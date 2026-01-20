Dutch Fork Reloads for a Fifth Straight Title Run With Major Double Transfer Move
Perennial powerhouse Dutch Fork has won four consecutive state championships in football.
The Silver Foxes will try to make it five in a row and will be doing so with some big-time reinforcents in their receiving corps.
Crosstown Shockwave: Miller Brothers Transfer In
Power 4 prospects Maleek Miller and Corey Miller announced via an X post on Tuesday that they are transferring from Irmo to crosstown rival Dutch Fork for the 2026-27 school year.
"I will be transferring to Dutch Fork High school for the 26-27 school year!!" Maleek Miller said in the post.
The X post contains a photograph of the Miller brothers with their names andf the word "transferred" below them.
Maleek Miller will be a senior this fall while Corey Miller will enter the fall as a sophomore.
Both players are drawing in offers.,
Corey Miller: Rising Sophomore With National Attention
Corey Miller just picked up an offer from national runner-up Miami on Sunday. The 6-foot, 192-pounder has six offers altogether so far with South Carolina, North Carolina State, Syracuse and Cincinnati being the others. The pace of Miller's recruitment picked up in the fall. South Carolina offered in October while the offer from N.C. State came in late December. Syracuse offered within the last week.
In Irmo's 28-21 loss to Dutch Fork during the 2025 regular season, Corey Miller showed off his big-play ability with three receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Maleek Miller: Proven Playmaker, Senior Leader
Maleek Miller is rated by 247sports.com as a three-star prospect. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver also has six offers, including North Carolina, North Carolina State, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati and East Tennessee State.
In his junior seaaon, Maleek Miller caught 50 passes for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns, Miller also had 505 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing on 65 yards. In addition, he threw a 17-yard touchdown pass while helping lead Irmo to a 12-2 record. As a sophomore, Miller caught 55 passes for 914 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had 330 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing on 21 carries.
Corey Miller made a significant impact as a freshman, catching 30 passes for 549 yards.
Perfect Timing for a Reloaded Receiving Corps
Dutch Fork returns quarterback Jaxon Knotts, who threw for 2,293 yards and 19 touchdowns but most of the Silver Foxes' receiving corps will graduate, including top target Stone Furrey, who committed to South Carolina earlier in the month.