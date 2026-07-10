Dutch Fork Reloads in Pursuit of a Fifth Straight South Carolina Football State Championship

Dutch Fork football returns a strong core from last year's championship team and has added several high-profile transfers as the Silver Foxes chase a fifth consecutive state championship.

History Within Reach

If Dutch Fork captures another state title, Tom Knotts will become South Carolina's all-time leader with 11 state championships, breaking the tie he currently shares with John McKissick and Willie Varner. Knotts has also won seven state titles in North Carolina.

Knotts has led the Silver Foxes to 10 state championships in his 13 years at Dutch Fork.

The 2026 team appears poised to contuinue that trend.

Reloaded on Both Sides of the Ball

It starts with senior quarterback Jake Knotts, the coach's son. Knotts threw for 2,293 yards and 19 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. A dual threat, Knotts ran for 536 yards and 9 touchdowns. Running backs Kyle Henry and Quinton Wilson, who combined for 23 touchdowns, are back.

The top receivers graduated but they are being replaced by elite prospects Corey Miller and Maleek Miller, who both transferred from Irmo. Corey Miller, a rising sophomore, already has 36 college offers. Maleek Miller, a senior who has 18 offers, accounted for 20 touchdowns in 2025.

Heading up the offensive line is 6-foot-5, 300-pound A.C, Flora transfer Jay McGowan, who has racked up 15 college offers.

The defense is led by 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge Peyton Bishop, an A.C. Flora transfer who has 24 college offers, and junior free safety Kareem Dupree, who had five interceptions in 2025.

Another Challenging Road Ahead

For the last two seasons, Dutch Fork has won the South Carolina High School League 5-A Division I state title. The latest SCHSL realignment eliminated the 5A split, meaning Dutch Fork will once again face the state's top competition in a single classification.

Dutch Fork will once again a nine-game regular season schedule that notably excludes crosstown rival Irmo.. They won't face each other in the postseason either because Irmo is now a 4-A school.

The Silver Foxes are grouped in a region with Chapin, Lexington, River Bluff and White Knoll. Irmo dropped out with the move to 4-A.

Last year, Dutch Fork shut out Chapin 50-0, Lexington 49-0 and River Bluff 37-0. Their toughest competition came from White Knoll. Dutch Fork erased a 24-20 deficit with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 41-24 win. Dutch Fork owns a combined 51-2 all-time record against those four region opponents, with most of the victories coming by comfortable margins.

Dutch Fork was 12-1 last season, with the lone defeat coming in a 24-20 decision to Oceanside Collegiate Academy, which also is on a run of three straight state titles.

The non-region opponents are Ridge View, Spartanburg, Sumter, and Gray Collegiate Academy. Ridge and Spartanburg, the first two games of the season, are on the road. Ridge View played Dutch Fork to a 28-21 game last year. The Silver Foxes dominated Spartanburg and Gray Collegiate. Sumter is a new opponent.