Summerville vs. Dutch Fork: Live Score Updates from the South Carolina 5A-Division State Championship
Two of the blue bloods of South Carolina high school football are set to hook up Saturday night when Dutch Fork and Summerville square off for the Class 5A-Division 1 state championship for the second year in a row. Follow this post throughout the evening for Live Score Updates and Analysis.
Preview
Dutch Fork (11-1) is seeking its fourth consecutive state title and 10th overall, all under legendary coach Tom Knotts, who has led the Silver Foxes since 2010. If the Silver Foxes win, Knotts will tie Summerville legend John McKissick and Woodruff''s Willie Varner for the most championships ever in South Carolina. Knotts also won seven state titles as a coach in North Carolina.
Summerville (12-2) is seeking to avenge last year's game, won 35-21 by Dutch Fork, that prevented the Green Wave from finishing undefeated.
Dutch Fork is led by a bevy of stars, including 6-foot-6, 230-pound Michigan commit Julian Walker, lineman Jaden Wuerth, wide receiver Stone Furrey, and quarterback Jaxon Knotts, the coach's son.
The Silver Foxes saw their 24-game winning streak snapped by Oceanside Collegiate Academy, a team vying for its third straight state title, on Sept. 19.
Summerville has a sophisticated passing attack featuring quarterback Max Stafford along with wide receivers Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Teru Davis and Jaelyn Pounds. Jayven Williams is a 1,500-yard running back.
The Green Wave had to overcome a two-touchdown deficit to edge Carolina Forest 29-28 in the third round before pummeling James Island 45-16 in the Lower State championship game.
Dutch Fork trailed 10-0 in the second quarter before rallying and pulling awa for a 30-10 win over Dorman in the Upper State championship game.
