West Lyon Geared Up To Defend Iowa High School Football Championship

The pressure to repeat and defend is now on the shoulders of West Lyon, as the Wildcats were crowned Class 1A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football champions in 2025.

But the roster is capable of doing it, led by returning starting quarterback Easton DeJong. As a junior, DeJong threw for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns for West Lyon.

High School On SI Iowa’s preseason Top 25 placed West Lyon inside the Top 10 at No. 9 overall.

The Wildcats Start Their Defense At Home In 2026

One positive for West Lyon in 2026 is that they get to play their first two games at home at the Jay Rozeboom Complex, and three of the first four this season.

It starts with Western Christian, whom the Wildcats defeated last year, 41-0. From there, they get Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, followed by a road trip to Unity Christian.

West Lyon returns home to host Alta-Aurelia on Friday, September 18, closing out the season at Hinton, vs. Ridge View, at MVAOCOU and home to meet Lawton-Bronson.

The Wildcats pitched three straight shutouts to start 2025 and allowed no more than one touchdown to be scored against them until the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. They won the state title with a 34-27 triumph vs. Iowa City Regina Catholic .

Who Takes The Place Of All-State Running Back Evan Hildring?

While the quarterback position is solid heading into the fall, the No. 1 running back spot is wide open after the graduation of Evan Hildring.

As a senior, Hildring rushed 178 times for 1,524 yards, scoring 25 touchdowns. DeJong is capable in the dual-threat mode, rushing for 558 yards and nine scores.

Jaxton DeJong had 288 yards and seven TDs while River Kramer added 277 and two scores. Jacob Snyders had four rushing touchdowns and Owen Hildring had 31 rushes for 142 yards.

Kramer and Jorden Meyer are the leading returning receivers, as Kramer had 18 for 230 and three scores while Meyer added 18 for 325 and five touchdowns. Mason McCarty had almost 200 yards receiving and Jaxton DeJong had 102 and two scores.

Vaunted West Lyon Defense Had 21 Turnovers Last Year

The Wildcats were incredibly difficult to score against while picking off 13 passes and recovering eight fumbles. They scored three defensive touchdowns and had seven scores in the return game, including three punts for touchdowns by Kramer.

Daxtyn Metzger had nine tackles for loss and 87 total tackles as a junior while Snyders, Owen Jennings and Jacob Roemen had over 40 total stops.

2026 West Lyon High School Football Schedule

Aug. 28 - vs. Western Christian

Sept. 4 - vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Sept. 11 - at Unity Christian

Sept. 18 - vs. Alta-Aurelia

Sept. 25 - at Hinton

Oct. 2 - vs. Ridge View

Oct. 9 - at MVAOCOU

Oct. 16 - vs. Lawton-Bronson