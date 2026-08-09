Gray Collegiate Ready to Test Itself in Jump to South Carolina's Highest Classification

Gray Collegiate Academy has spent the past several years proving it belongs among South Carolina's football elite.

Now comes its biggest challenge yet.

After moving from Class 2A to Class 4A in 2024, the War Eagles will compete in Class 5A this fall following the South Carolina High School League's latest realignment. Despite the jump, Gray Collegiate enters the season confident it has the talent, experience and mentality to contend in one of the state's toughest regions.

The move is the result of the South Carolina High School League's multiplier rule, which counts students living outside a charter school's attendance zone at three times their enrollment for classification purposes.

The mostly Midlands region includes Blythewood, Spring Valley, Ridge View and Sumter.

Adjusting to Class 5A

To prepare for the transition, Gray Collegiate head coach DeAngelo Bryant has challenged his team every day to focus on winning football games.

“Taking on this off-season, we kind of hit the ground running once we found out we were really in 5A he said. “We understood the challenge we have. We understand from a region standpoint the type of teams that we’re also playing as well and what everybody else has to offer too.

“I think that’s a really big deal for us and we must understand that we have to do some things different, also a little unorthodox in the way we scheme and kind of have our talent level and how we use our talent level on the field.”

A Dynamic Offense Returns

Fortunately for the War Eagles, one of the state's most promising young quarterbacks returns. Quarterback Xavier Wright was a revelation as a freshman in stepping in for injured senior Tyler Waller and leading Gray Collegiate to 10 straight wins and a Region 4-4A title.

He finished with 2,215 passing yards and 23 TDs and rushed for 328 yards and five TDs. More important to Bryant is Wright’s humbleness and hunger to improve as a player and leader.

Gray Collegiate Academy quarterback Xavier Wright makes the throw while in the grasp. | George Matsui

Wright has speedy weapons on the outside with wide receivers Corey Gleaton and Royce Williamson. In the backfield, senior Trevon Williamson is a proven threat on the ground after rushing for a team-best 1,662 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year with the War Eagles.

Both Williamson cousins believe the move to Class 5A demands a different level of preparation.

“There’s going to be a lot more competition, so we’ve got to be ready,” Royce said. “We’ve got to be mentally tough, physically tough and just play to the level that everybody else is playing.”

“We don’t have the numbers that other teams have, so being to be able to play all four quarters will be helpful for us,” Trevon said.

The offensive line is anchored by Citadel commit Jack Armstrong alongside sophomore Treyson Gordon and center Wilson Sweatt.

Building Defensive Depth

Replacing production on defense presents Gray Collegiate's biggest challenge. Armstrong and defensive linemen Carson Cartwright are the two lone returning starters.

Linebacker Damarion Wilson is expected to move upfront to provide a pass-rushing threat. This further adds to the void at the position where the War Eagles graduated starters Michael Boulware, J.P. Sweatt and Ty Rivers who each accounted for over 100 tackles last season.

“There’s a lot of wealth of knowledge that left when those three guys left,” Bryant said. “We were able to have some guys like Hampton Boling, who played three games for us last year, Ryan Mobley who started at strong safety who’s been willing to move to linebacker. His leadership skills have been great.”

Most recently, Gray Collegiate Academy picked up White Knoll transfer Jheis McKiever. He’s listed as a linebacker and wide receiver after playing quarterback for the Timberwolves.

There won't be much easing into Class 5A. Gray Collegiate opens against Charlotte power Chambers before road trips to River Bluff, South Florence and four-time defending Class 5A champion Dutch Fork.

“Our coach always tells us we’ve got a target on our back, so it only wants to make us work 10 times harder,” Royce said.

The War Eagles no longer enter the season as a dominant small-school power. In 2026, they'll try to prove they can compete with South Carolina's biggest programs—and Gray Collegiate believes it has the pieces to do exactly that.

A 2026 Schedule That Offers Few Breaks

AUG. 21 – at Chambers

AUG. 28 – at River Bluff

SEPT. 4 – JAMES ISLAND

SEPT. 11 – MOUNTAIN VIEW PREP

SEPT. 18 – at South Florence

SEPT. 25 – at Dutch Fork

OCT. 2 – SPRING VALLEY

OCT. 9 – at Sumter

OCT. 16 – BLYTHEWOOD

OCT. 23 – at Ridge View