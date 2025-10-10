Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

High School

T.L. Hanna scores during the second quarter at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, S.C. Friday, October 3, 2025.
There are 55 games scheduled for Friday, October 3 in the Greenville Metro, including five games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 23 T.L. Hanna is hosting Woodmont as well as No. 13 Greenville traveling to Greenwood.

Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

A.C. Reynolds vs Asheville

Abbeville vs Calhoun Falls Charter

Alexander Central vs McDowell

Andrews vs Rosman

Asheville Christian Academy vs Harrells Christian Academy

Asheville School vs High Point Christian Academy

Avery County vs Mountain Heritage

Banks County vs Elbert County

Batesburg-Leesville vs Ninety Six

Berea vs Seneca

Blacksburg vs Landrum

Blue Ridge vs Greer

Boiling Springs vs Wade Hampton

Brevard vs East Henderson

Broome vs Union County

Byrnes vs Gaffney

Calhoun Academy vs Carolina Academy

Carolina Academy vs St. Joseph's Catholic

Chapman vs Mountain View Prep

Charles D. Owen vs Hendersonville

Chase vs East Rutherford

Chesnee vs Clinton

Christ Church Episcopal vs Powdersville

Christ School vs Providence Day

Crescent vs West-Oak

Daniel vs Travelers Rest

Dixie vs Whitmire

Dorman vs Spartanburg

Easley vs Mauldin

East Burke vs R-S Central

Eastside vs Riverside

Emerald vs Westside

Enka vs Erwin

Flowery Branch vs Madison County

Fountain Inn vs Wren

Franklin vs North Henderson

Freedom vs St. Stephens

Greenville vs Greenwood

Greenwood Christian vs Thomas Sumter Academy

Hayesville vs Swain County

Hillcrest vs JL Mann

Madison vs Polk County

McCormick vs Ware Shoals

Murphy vs Robbinsville

North Buncombe vs T.C. Roberson

North Rowan vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Palmetto vs Southside Christian

Patton vs West Caldwell

Pelion vs Saluda

Pendleton vs Walhalla

Pisgah vs Tuscola

Seneca vs Berea

Smoky Mountain vs West Henderson

Southside vs Laurens

Spartanburg Christian Academy vs Towns County

