Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled for Friday, October 3 in the Greenville Metro, including six games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 6 Belton-Honea Path hosts West-Oak and No. 25 T.L. Hanna travels to Hillcrest.
Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
Abbeville vs McCormick
A.C. Reynolds vs Erwin
American Leadership Academy vs Saluda
Asheville vs T.C. Roberson
Belton-Honea Path vs West-Oak
Blacksburg vs Chesnee
Blue Ridge vs Seneca
Boiling Springs vs Dorman
Brevard vs Smoky Mountain
Broome vs Woodruff
Burns vs Stuart Cramer
Byrnes vs Riverside
Calhoun Falls Charter vs Dixie
Carolina Academy vs Palmetto
Cedar Shoals vs Madison County
Charles D. Owen vs Mitchell
Charlotte Christian vs Christ School
Cherokee vs Hayesville
Christ Church Episcopal vs St. Joseph's Catholic
Clinton vs Liberty
Crescent vs Walhalla
Draughn vs East Rutherford
East Henderson vs North Henderson
East Jackson vs Franklin County
Eastside vs Gaffney
Emerald vs Wren
Enka vs North Buncombe
Fountain Inn vs Laurens
Franklin vs Tuscola
Freedom vs Watauga
Greenville HomeSchool vs Leverett's Chapel
Greenwood vs Mauldin
Greer vs Pickens
Hart County vs Hebron Christian Academy
Hendersonville vs Madison
Hillcrest vs T.L. Hanna
JL Mann vs Woodmont
McDowell vs South Caldwell
Mountain Heritage vs Polk County
Mountain Island Charter vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Mountain View Prep vs Union County
Murphy vs Rosman
Ninety Six vs Pelion
Patton vs R-S Central
Pendleton vs Travelers Rest
Pisgah vs West Henderson
Powdersville vs Southside Christian
Prince Avenue Christian vs Stephens County
Robbinsville vs Swain County
Southside vs Westside
Spartanburg vs Wade Hampton
Stuart Cramer vs Burns
Union County vs Mountain View Prep
Ware Shoals vs Whitmire
Watauga vs Freedom
