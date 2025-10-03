High School

Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Greenville Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season continues into Week 7 of the 2025 season on October 3

Brady Twombly

TL Hanna High linebacker runs during the first quarter at Nixon Field at Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C. Friday, August 22, 2025.
TL Hanna High linebacker runs during the first quarter at Nixon Field at Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C. Friday, August 22, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 55 games scheduled for Friday, October 3 in the Greenville Metro, including six games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 6 Belton-Honea Path hosts West-Oak and No. 25 T.L. Hanna travels to Hillcrest.

Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

Abbeville vs McCormick

A.C. Reynolds vs Erwin

American Leadership Academy vs Saluda

Asheville vs T.C. Roberson

Belton-Honea Path vs West-Oak

Berea vs Daniel

Blacksburg vs Chesnee

Blue Ridge vs Seneca

Boiling Springs vs Dorman

Brevard vs Smoky Mountain

Broome vs Woodruff

Burns vs Stuart Cramer

Byrnes vs Riverside

Calhoun Falls Charter vs Dixie

Carolina Academy vs Palmetto

Cedar Shoals vs Madison County

Charles D. Owen vs Mitchell

Charlotte Christian vs Christ School

Cherokee vs Hayesville

Christ Church Episcopal vs St. Joseph's Catholic

Clinton vs Liberty

Crescent vs Walhalla

Daniel vs Berea

Dorman vs Boiling Springs

Draughn vs East Rutherford

East Henderson vs North Henderson

East Jackson vs Franklin County

Easley vs Greenville

Eastside vs Gaffney

Emerald vs Wren

Enka vs North Buncombe

Fountain Inn vs Laurens

Franklin vs Tuscola

Franklin County vs East Jackson

Freedom vs Watauga

Greenville vs Easley

Greenville HomeSchool vs Leverett's Chapel

Greenwood vs Mauldin

Greer vs Pickens

Hart County vs Hebron Christian Academy

Hayesville vs Cherokee

Hendersonville vs Madison

Hillcrest vs T.L. Hanna

JL Mann vs Woodmont

Laurens vs Fountain Inn

Madison County vs North Oconee

Mauldin vs Greenwood

McCormick vs Abbeville

McDowell vs South Caldwell

Mountain Heritage vs Polk County

Mountain Island Charter vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Mountain View Prep vs Union County

Murphy vs Rosman

Ninety Six vs Pelion

North Oconee vs Madison County

Palmetto vs Carolina Academy

Patton vs R-S Central

Pendleton vs Travelers Rest

Pisgah vs West Henderson

Powdersville vs Southside Christian

Prince Avenue Christian vs Stephens County

Riverside vs Byrnes

Robbinsville vs Swain County

Seneca vs Blue Ridge

Southside vs Westside

Southside Christian vs Powdersville

Spartanburg vs Wade Hampton

Stuart Cramer vs Burns

T.C. Roberson vs Asheville

T.L. Hanna vs Hillcrest

Union County vs Mountain View Prep

Wade Hampton vs Spartanburg

Walhalla vs Crescent

Ware Shoals vs Whitmire

Watauga vs Freedom

West Henderson vs Pisgah

Westside vs Southside

Woodmont vs JL Mann

Woodruff vs Broome

Wren vs Emerald

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/South Carolina