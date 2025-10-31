High School

Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

Get Greenville Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season continues into Week 11 of the 2025 season on October 31

T.L. Hanna High runs behind blocking by teammate playing Hillcrest High during the first quarter in Simpsonville, S.C. Friday, October 3, 2025.
There are 49 games scheduled for Friday, October 31, in the Greenville Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 24 Abbeville travels to undefeated Ware Shoals and Greenville hosts No. 17 T.L. Hanna.

Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

A.C. Reynolds vs T.C. Roberson

Abbeville vs Ware Shoals

Asheville vs Enka

Avery County vs Mitchell

Batesburg-Leesville vs Saluda

Belton-Honea Path vs Walhalla

Berea vs Blue Ridge

Blacksburg vs Liberty

Boiling Springs vs Byrnes

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Brevard vs Pisgah

Broome vs Chapman

Burns vs Shelby

Calhoun Falls Charter vs Whitmire

Cannon vs Christ School

Carolina Academy vs Southside Christian

Charles D. Owen vs Mountain Heritage

Chase vs Patton

Cherokee vs Robbinsville

Chesnee vs Landrum

Christ Church Episcopal vs Palmetto

Clear Dot Charter vs Thornwell

Crescent vs Pendleton

Daniel vs Greer

Dixie vs McCormick

Dorman vs Eastside

Easley vs Greenwood

East Henderson vs Tuscola

East Jackson vs Stephens County

East Rutherford vs R-S Central

Elbert County vs Rabun County

Emerald vs Laurens

Erwin vs North Buncombe

Franklin vs West Henderson

Franklin County vs Hart County

Freedom vs McDowell

Gaffney vs Wade Hampton

Greenville vs T.L. Hanna

Hendersonville vs Polk County

Hillcrest vs Woodmont

JL Mann vs Mauldin

Mountain Heritage vs Charles D. Owen

Murphy vs Swain County

Ninety Six vs Strom Thurmond

North Henderson vs Smoky Mountain

Pickens vs Travelers Rest

Powdersville vs St. Joseph's Catholic

Riverside vs Spartanburg

Union County vs Woodruff

Westside vs Wren

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

