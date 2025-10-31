Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled for Friday, October 31, in the Greenville Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 24 Abbeville travels to undefeated Ware Shoals and Greenville hosts No. 17 T.L. Hanna.
Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
A.C. Reynolds vs T.C. Roberson
Abbeville vs Ware Shoals
Asheville vs Enka
Avery County vs Mitchell
Batesburg-Leesville vs Saluda
Belton-Honea Path vs Walhalla
Berea vs Blue Ridge
Blacksburg vs Liberty
Boiling Springs vs Byrnes
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Brevard vs Pisgah
Broome vs Chapman
Burns vs Shelby
Calhoun Falls Charter vs Whitmire
Cannon vs Christ School
Carolina Academy vs Southside Christian
Charles D. Owen vs Mountain Heritage
Chase vs Patton
Cherokee vs Robbinsville
Chesnee vs Landrum
Christ Church Episcopal vs Palmetto
Clear Dot Charter vs Thornwell
Crescent vs Pendleton
Daniel vs Greer
Dixie vs McCormick
Dorman vs Eastside
Easley vs Greenwood
East Henderson vs Tuscola
East Jackson vs Stephens County
East Rutherford vs R-S Central
Elbert County vs Rabun County
Emerald vs Laurens
Erwin vs North Buncombe
Franklin vs West Henderson
Franklin County vs Hart County
Freedom vs McDowell
Gaffney vs Wade Hampton
Greenville vs T.L. Hanna
Hendersonville vs Polk County
Hillcrest vs Woodmont
JL Mann vs Mauldin
Landrum vs Chesnee
Mauldin vs JL Mann
Mitchell vs Avery County
Mountain Heritage vs Charles D. Owen
Murphy vs Swain County
Ninety Six vs Strom Thurmond
North Henderson vs Smoky Mountain
Pickens vs Travelers Rest
Powdersville vs St. Joseph's Catholic
Riverside vs Spartanburg
Union County vs Woodruff
Westside vs Wren