High School

Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Greenville Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season continues into Week 5 of the 2025 season on September 19

T.L. Hanna High breaks up a pass for Westside High during the first quarter at Westside Stadium in Anderson, S.C. Friday, September 5, 2025.
T.L. Hanna High breaks up a pass for Westside High during the first quarter at Westside Stadium in Anderson, S.C. Friday, September 5, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 52 games scheduled for Friday, September 19 in the Greenville Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 10 Greenwood travels to No. 22 T.L. Hanna on Friday, September 19.

Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

A.C. Reynolds vs Freedom

Albemarle vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Andrews vs Swain County

Asheville Christian Academy vs Copper Basin

Asheville School (Independent) vs Charlotte Country Day School

Avery County vs Madison

Belton-Honea Path vs Palmetto

Berea vs Greer

Bessemer City vs Burns

Blacksburg vs Central

Blue Ridge vs Pickens

Boiling Springs vs Gaffney

Broome vs Powdersville

Byrnes vs Wade Hampton

Calhoun Falls Charter vs Clear Dot Charter

Carolina Academy vs Southside

Chapman vs Christ Church Episcopal

Charles D. Owen vs Polk County

Cherokee vs Rosman

Chester vs Union County

Chesnee vs Woodruff

Christ School vs Charlotte Latin

Clinton vs Daniel

Copper Basin vs Asheville Christian Academy

Crescent vs Ninety Six

Dorman vs Riverside

Draughn vs R-S Central

East Burke vs Patton

East Henderson vs Smoky Mountain

East Rutherford vs Hibriten

Easley vs JL Mann

Eastside vs Spartanburg

Elbert County vs Oglethorpe County

Emerald vs Strom Thurmond

Enka vs McDowell

Erwin vs Watauga

Fountain Inn vs St. Joseph's Catholic

Franklin County vs West Hall

Greenville vs Woodmont

Greenwood vs T.L. Hanna

Hart County vs Monroe Area

Hayesville vs Robbinsville

Hendersonville vs Mitchell

Hillcrest vs Mauldin

Landrum vs West-Oak

Liberty vs Walhalla

Madison vs Avery County

North Henderson vs Pisgah

Northside Christian Academy vs Spartanburg Christian Academy

Prince Avenue Christian vs Westside

Saluda vs Southside Christian

Seneca vs Travelers Rest

Smoky Mountain vs East Henderson

South Caldwell vs T.C. Roberson

Tuscola vs West Henderson

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

