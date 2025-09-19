Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled for Friday, September 19 in the Greenville Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 10 Greenwood travels to No. 22 T.L. Hanna on Friday, September 19.
Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
A.C. Reynolds vs Freedom
Albemarle vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Andrews vs Swain County
Asheville Christian Academy vs Copper Basin
Asheville School (Independent) vs Charlotte Country Day School
Avery County vs Madison
Belton-Honea Path vs Palmetto
Berea vs Greer
Bessemer City vs Burns
Blacksburg vs Central
Blue Ridge vs Pickens
Boiling Springs vs Gaffney
Broome vs Powdersville
Byrnes vs Wade Hampton
Calhoun Falls Charter vs Clear Dot Charter
Carolina Academy vs Southside
Chapman vs Christ Church Episcopal
Charles D. Owen vs Polk County
Cherokee vs Rosman
Chester vs Union County
Chesnee vs Woodruff
Christ School vs Charlotte Latin
Clinton vs Daniel
Crescent vs Ninety Six
Dorman vs Riverside
Draughn vs R-S Central
East Burke vs Patton
East Henderson vs Smoky Mountain
East Rutherford vs Hibriten
Easley vs JL Mann
Eastside vs Spartanburg
Elbert County vs Oglethorpe County
Emerald vs Strom Thurmond
Enka vs McDowell
Erwin vs Watauga
Fountain Inn vs St. Joseph's Catholic
Franklin County vs West Hall
Greenville vs Woodmont
Greenwood vs T.L. Hanna
Hart County vs Monroe Area
Hayesville vs Robbinsville
Hendersonville vs Mitchell
Hillcrest vs Mauldin
Landrum vs West-Oak
Liberty vs Walhalla
North Henderson vs Pisgah
Northside Christian Academy vs Spartanburg Christian Academy
Prince Avenue Christian vs Westside
Saluda vs Southside Christian
Seneca vs Travelers Rest
South Caldwell vs T.C. Roberson
Travelers Rest vs Seneca
Tuscola vs West Henderson
Westside vs Prince Avenue Christian
