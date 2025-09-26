Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled for Friday, September 26 in the Greenville Metro, including eight games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 19 T.L. Hanna is hosting Mauldin as well as Seneca traveling to No. 23 Daniel.
Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Abbeville vs Westside
Andrews vs Robbinsville
Asheville vs Watauga
Asheville Christian Academy vs Hickory Grove Christian
Avery County vs Charles D. Owen
Belton-Honea Path vs Chapman
Berea vs Pickens
Blacksburg vs Broome
Blue Ridge vs Landrum
Boiling Springs vs Eastside
Brevard vs North Henderson
Burns vs West Lincoln
Byrnes vs Dorman
Carolina Academy vs Pendleton
Carolina Forest vs Southside Christian
Chase vs R-S Central
Cherokee vs Murphy
Christ Church Episcopal vs Hampton County
Clear Dot Charter vs Ware Shoals
Clinton vs Union County
Commerce vs Elbert County
Crescent vs Liberty
Daniel vs Seneca
Dixie vs Towns County
Draughn vs Patton
Easley vs Woodmont
East Henderson vs West Henderson
East Rutherford vs West Caldwell
Eastside vs Boiling Springs
Eastside vs Madison County
Franklin vs Pisgah
Franklin County vs Stephens County
Gaffney vs Spartanburg
Greenville vs JL Mann
Greenwood vs Hillcrest
Greenwood Christian vs West-Oak
Greer vs Travelers Rest
Hart County vs Prince Avenue Christian
Hayesville vs Rosman
Hillcrest vs Win-E-Mac
Landrum vs Blue Ridge
Laurens vs Lexington
Liberty vs Crescent
Madison vs Mountain Heritage
Mauldin vs T.L. Hanna
McDowell vs North Buncombe
Mitchell vs Polk County
Newberry vs Saluda
North Henderson vs Brevard
North Stanly vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
