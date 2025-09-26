Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

High School

There are 50 games scheduled for Friday, September 26 in the Greenville Metro, including eight games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 19 T.L. Hanna is hosting Mauldin as well as Seneca traveling to No. 23 Daniel.

Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

Abbeville vs Westside

Andrews vs Robbinsville

Asheville vs Watauga

Asheville Christian Academy vs Hickory Grove Christian

Avery County vs Charles D. Owen

Belton-Honea Path vs Chapman

Berea vs Pickens

Blacksburg vs Broome

Blue Ridge vs Landrum

Boiling Springs vs Eastside

Brevard vs North Henderson

Burns vs West Lincoln

Byrnes vs Dorman

Carolina Academy vs Pendleton

Carolina Forest vs Southside Christian

Chase vs R-S Central

Cherokee vs Murphy

Christ Church Episcopal vs Hampton County

Clear Dot Charter vs Ware Shoals

Clinton vs Union County

Commerce vs Elbert County

Crescent vs Liberty

Daniel vs Seneca

Dixie vs Towns County

Draughn vs Patton

Easley vs Woodmont

East Henderson vs West Henderson

East Rutherford vs West Caldwell

Eastside vs Boiling Springs

Eastside vs Madison County

Franklin vs Pisgah

Franklin County vs Stephens County

Gaffney vs Spartanburg

Greenville vs JL Mann

Greenwood vs Hillcrest

Greenwood Christian vs West-Oak

Greer vs Travelers Rest

Hart County vs Prince Avenue Christian

Hayesville vs Rosman

Hillcrest vs Win-E-Mac

Landrum vs Blue Ridge

Laurens vs Lexington

Liberty vs Crescent

Madison vs Mountain Heritage

Mauldin vs T.L. Hanna

McDowell vs North Buncombe

Mitchell vs Polk County

Newberry vs Saluda

North Henderson vs Brevard

North Stanly vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

