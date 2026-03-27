Lexington Coaching Tree Explodes in 72 hours with One Move Sparking a Chain Reaction in South Carolina

With the North-South All-Star Game slated for Saturday, the prep basketball season will officially end in South Carolina.

The off-season was less than quiet this week on the coaching front. In a span of 72 hours, three head coaches who graduated from Lexington High School and were mentored by head coach Bailey Harris made career moves.

A Very 'Enticing' Job

It all began Monday with Lexington School District One approving the hiring of Dorman assistant coach Will Clarke as River Bluff boys’ basketball coach. In hiring Clarke, the school looks to continue the success with former Wildcats at the helm.

Predecessor Benjamin Lee began the program in 2014. He led the Gators to 161 victories, two region titles and the 2021 Class 5A title. His former teammate now looks to help revive the program’s success after last year’s 2-23 showing.

“Obviously, when you look at the facilities and everything, it’s top notch,” said Clarke at Thursday’s Meet and Greet. “As far as the basketball, being a former Lexington guy and working at Dorman for four years with a former Lexington guy (Thomas Ryan) and trying to step in for Coach Lee, he and I played together, it’s going to make the transition easier.

“A lot of the terminology will be the same. A lot of the same kind of philosophies. Made (the job) very enticing.”

A Domino Effect

Following Clarke’s hiring, it was learned Tuesday of the resignation of Zac Richardson as Spartanburg head coach after one season. Another former Wildcat, he reportedly plans to return to Dorman to take Clarke’s assistant coaching position.

American Leadership Academy players and head coach Tyson Bouknight. | Thomas Grant Jr.

A similar scenario played out Wednesday at American Leadership Academy. After leading the Patriots to 20 victories and the Class 2A Upper State finals in their second season, head coach Tyson Bouknight announced his resignation.

He also plans to move crosstown to serve as an assistant coach under another former Wildcat. Bouknight accepted the position at SCISA school Ben Lippen under Jay Reid.

Dual Thriving Coaching Trees

With Clarke’s hiring, Harris and Ryan can each lay claim to an active list of seven head coaches who’ve branched out from their “coaching trees”.

Dorman head coach Thomas Ryan and former Lexington head coach Bailey Harris following the 2020 Class 5A championship game. | Thomas Grant Jr.

BAILEY HARRIS

Tyson Bouknight (American Leadership Academy)

Brett Jones (Dutch Fork)

Thomas Ryan (Dorman)

Davis Bowne (St. James)

Jay Reid (Ben Lippen)

Devin Liferidge (Rabon-Gap Nacoochee in Georgia)

THOMAS RYAN

Rod Sadler (Fountain Inn)

Brenden Marcell – (Liberty)

Ryan Walker – (North Myrtle Beach)

Mitchell Moss (Union County)

Charles Blue (Gaffney)

Matt Colin – (Wellington in Florida)

Having won state titles as a player and assistant coach for Harris and Ryan, Clarke has taken away invaluable knowledge to use at his new job.

“Both of them Hall of Fame coaches,” he said. “Arguably two of the best coaches in the state and I got to play for one and I got to coach underneath the other and see them work at their craft and how they were able to get the most out of their guys. Knowing when to push what buttons and really just how they built relationships with their players. How they cared about them and were able to get the most out of them.”