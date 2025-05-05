Nation Ford sets 2025 football schedule
The Falcons will open the season Aug. 22 against Blythewood
Nation Ford has set its 2025 football schedule as the Falcons seek to improve from a 1-10 season.
The Falcons have the same opponents, with the home and away dates flipped, from last year.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – Blythewood
Aug. 29 – York
Sept. 5 – at River Bluff
Sept. 12 – at Richland Northeast
Sept. 19 – Northwestern
Oct. 3 – at Indian Land
Oct. 10 – Rock Hill
Oct. 17 – Catawba Ridge
Oct. 24 – at Clover
Oct. 31 – at Fort Mill
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published