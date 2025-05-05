High School

Nation Ford sets 2025 football schedule

The Falcons will open the season Aug. 22 against Blythewood

Mike Duprez

Nation Ford Falcons
Nation Ford Falcons / File

Nation Ford has set its 2025 football schedule as the Falcons seek to improve from a 1-10 season.

The Falcons have the same opponents, with the home and away dates flipped, from last year.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – Blythewood

Aug. 29 – York

Sept. 5 – at River Bluff

Sept. 12 – at Richland Northeast

Sept. 19 – Northwestern

Oct. 3 – at Indian Land

Oct. 10 – Rock Hill

Oct. 17 – Catawba Ridge

Oct. 24 – at Clover

Oct. 31 – at Fort Mill

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina