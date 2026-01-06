Falcons Next Head Coach Odds: Klint Kubiak Seems Like Obvious Option in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons won their final four games of the season, but that wasn't enough to save their head coach's job. Raheem Morris was let go by the team just hours after their Week 18 win against the New Orleans Saints, which means it's time to dive into who will be the franchise's next head coach.
DraftKings has released odds on who will be hired by Arthur Blank and the Falcons, and it's the current Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, who is set as the betting favorite.
Falcons Next Head Coach Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Klint Kubiak +300
- Kevin Stefanski +400
- Mike McCarthy +800
- Matt Nagy +800
- Joe Brady +800
- Vance Joseph +1000
- Jeff Hafley +1000
- Chris Shula +1000
- Jesse Minter +1100
- Bill Belichick +1200
- Todd Monken +1600
- Mike LaFleur +1600
- Kliff Kingsbury +1600
- Ejiro Evero +1600
- Brian Flores +1600
Klint Kubiak is the betting favorite to be the Falcons' next head coach, which is an implied probability of 25%. He makes a lot of sense for the role. The Falcons' owner, Arthur Blank, has a history with Klint's father, Gary, and he has proven to build effective offenses at several different locations.
With the Falcons not succeeding with a defensive head coach in Raheem Morris, hiring an offensive-minded leader feels like the right move to make, especially when you consider the weapons they have in Bijan Robinson and Drake London. The Falcons also need the right person to figure out what to do at quarterback. Do you continue to develop Michael Penix Jr.? Do you keep Kirk Cousins around? Do you look for a different option at the position?
If you stick with the same line of thinking that the Falcons may opt for an offensive-minded first-time head coach, Joe Brady could be the bet at +800. He has been the offensive coordinator in Carolina and is the current offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, leading them to be one of the most effective offenses in the NFL.
Finally, Mike LaFleur is another offensive-minded coach whose name has been floated around. He is the brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and is currently serving as the Rams' offensive coordinator. The 38-year-old is the latest name from the Sean McVay coaching tree that could be a candidate for a head-coaching gig, especially after helping the Rams boast one of the most explosive offenses in football in 2025.
