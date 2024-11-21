Predicting the South Carolina 4-A Division 2 playoffs second round
Westside is seeking to defend its Class AAAA state championship and the undefeated Rams won going away in the first round last week.
But challengers lurk across the state.
Here is how we think the second round could unfold.
Class AAAA Upper State
No. 8 A.C. Flora (8-3) at No. 8 Westside (10-0)
A.C. Flora beat Emerald 40-20 in the first round. Quarterback Roper Wentzky has thrown 27 touchdown passes and he has a 1,000-yard receiver in Kendall Byrd. Junior tailback Brandon Mack has 888 yards and 8 touchdowns.
The Falcons have a good team but Westside is the best of the best. Quarterback Cutter Woods is a South Carolina commit and two-way star Chamarryus Bomar is an Appalachian State commit. Running back Sharode Richardson has five Division I offers.
The Rams routed Lakewood 55-0 last week for their 24th consecutive win.
WINNER: Westside
No. 5 Camden (8-3) at No. 4 Wren (8-2)
Camden beat Pickens 43-17 last week. The Bulldogs are led by dual threat quarterback Wyatt Thompson, who has over 1,900 yards of total offense.
Wren, coming off a 41-21 win over Lancaster, has multiple threats on offense, including dual threat quarterback Colton Bagwell and 1,400-yard running back Reese Price.
WINNER: Wren
No. 6 Greer (7-4) at No. 3 South Pointe (9-2)
South Pointe, which has lost only to Class AAAAA powers Northwestern and Spartanburg, is a legitimate title threat. Quarterback Cam McMillon and running back Mason Pickett-Hicks, who both have Division I offers, lead a turbocharged offense.
WINNER: South Pointe
No. 10 Richland Northeast (8-3) at No. 2 Daniel (10-1)
Richland Northeast pulled a mild upset by slipping past Seneca 22-20. At RNE, it revolves around dual threat quarterback Will Wilson. The North Carolina State commit can carry a team.
Daniel has its own star quarterback in sophomore Grayson Clary, who already has an offer from Appalachian State. The Lions have multiple threats at receiver, including Jason Bish, Elijah Lipsey, Trey Wimbley and two-way star Spencer Conn.
WINNER: Daniel
Class AAAA Lower State
No. 8 Darlington (6-5) at No. 1 Hartsville (9-1-1)
Darlington has two 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback Jaylen Augustus and Troy Hailey.
The Falcons are flying high after winning their first playoff game in 18 years but this is another level. Hartsville, led by Kylif Miller’s five touchdowns, overwhelmed Darlington 55-0 in the regular season.
WINNER: Hartsville
No. 5 Hilton Head Island (9-2) at No. 4 South Florence (8-3)
South Florence bounced back from a 54-35 loss to Hartsville with a 56-20 drubbing of Brookland-Cayce in the first round of the playoffs. South Carolina commit Jayden Sellers and Tre Leonard lead a potent offense.
Hilton Head Island, which squeaked by Crestwood 19-17, is led by 1,000-yard rusher Troy Timko.
WINNER: South Florence
No. 6 Gilbert (7-4) at No. 3 Bishop England (9-2)
Both are coming off solid wins in the first round. The quarterback-receiver combo of Quinn Mahoney and Zachary Balog propels Bishop England. The Battling Bishops have won four in a row.
WINNER: Bishop England
No. 10 May River (8-2) at No. 2 North Augusta (10-1)
May River edged crosstown rival Bluffton 46-45 in a double-overtime thriller to start the playoffs, a week after losing 24-21 to the same team. Running backs Andrew Johnson and Sam Mitchell have combined for nearly 2,000 yards.
North Augusta walloped Airport 56-0 in the first round. Michael Doe accounted for three touchdowns.
WINNER: North Augusta