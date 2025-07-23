High School On SI South Carolina Preseason Football Top 25
The high school football season is just over a month away and it’s time for the 2025 High School on SI preseason poll.
Here is how we see it (records from last season included):
1. Dutch Fork
Last year: 13-0; Won Class AAAAA State Championship
To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man. Dutch Fork has won three consecutive state championships and the Silver Foxes are the reigning 5-A Division I titleholder. Yes, they lost players to graduation but plenty return like Michigan commit Julian Walker. Dutch Fork has also picked up several transfers, including wide receiver Stone Furrey.
2. Gaffney
Last year: 10-2
The Indians were already going to be strong with quarterback Jayvon Gilmore returning for his senior season as well as 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman Scottland Dover. Gaffney has received around a dozen transfers, too. The Indians look like the favorite for the 5-A Division II state championship.
3. Summerville
Last year: 13-1
Summerville fell just short last season. But the Green Wave return two of the state’s best players in running back Jayven Williams and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray.
4. Northwestern
Last year: 14-0; Won Class AAAAAA State Championship
The reigning 5-A Division 1 state champions have a new quarterback. But they return stars wide receiver Kameron Vance, running back Zymier Gordon-Miles and safety Tamarion Watkins.
5. South Florence
Last year: 12-3; Won Class AAAA State Championship
South Florence has won two of the last three 4-A state championships. The Bruins go for a second straight title behind quarterback Messiah Jackson.
6. South Pointe
Last year: 11-3
This team is loaded with stars like safety J’Zavien Currence, and 6-foot-3, 335-pound offensive lineman Anthony Baxter. Both are South Carolina commits. Star quarterback Cameron McMillon also returns and defensive lineman Seth Tillman is a major college prospect.
7. Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Last year: 11-3; Won Class AAA State Championship
Quarterback Aiden Manavian, a junior with several college offers, returns to lead the Landsharks to a what they hope is a third consecutive state championship. The Landsharks have also picked up several transfers.
8. Irmo
Last year: 12-2
The Yellow Jackets lost some great players to graduation but the cupboard is hardly bare. Leading the way are one of the state’s top players in 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge Jaiden Bryant as well as wide receiver Maleek Miller, also a junior.
9. Spartanburg
Last year: 9-3
The Vikings have plenty of talent returning from a team that lost to Gaffney by three points and reached the semifinals of the 5-A Division I playoffs.
10. West Florence
Last year: 8-4
West Florence’s new coach is Chad Wilkes, who won a state championship at Oceanside Collegiate two years ago. On top of that, Wilkes brought in David Moore as offensive coordinator from OCA. Moore, a quarterback guru, is one of the top young coaches in the state.
11. Sumter
Last year: 12-1
The Gamecocks lose two top running backs but dual-threat quarterback Franklin Richadson returns to a team that fell only to Summerville in the state semifinals.
12. Westside
Last year: 14-1
Westside lost in a thriller to South Florence for the 2024 4-A state championship.
13. North Augusta
Last year: 12-2
Star running back Mike Doe leads the charge for the Yellow Jackets, who fell in a close state semifinal game with South Florence.
14. Daniel
Last year: 11-2
The Lions lost their quarterback via transfer but got a good replacement in Jace Grass, a sophomore transfer who is piling up college offers.
15. Hartsville
Last year: 10-2-1
The Red Foxes won 10 in a row before falling to eventual 4-A state champion South Florence.
16. Belton-Honea Path
Last year: 13-2
BHP is still loade with the likes of star wide receiver Tajeh Watson-Martin and quarterback Noah Thomas.
17. River Bluff
Last year: 10-3
River Bluff makes another run behind standouts Hayden Myers and Caleb Pinkney.
18. Loris
Last year: 11-2
Quarterback Moon Gerald leads the way for the Lions, who reached the 3-A Lower State championship game last season.
19. Gray Collegiate Academy
Last year: 0-10
On paper, the War Eagles were winless due to penalties assessed by the South Carolina High School League. On the field, they're good. Quarterback Tyler Waller leads the way.
20. White Knoll
Last year: 8-6
Don't be fooled by the record. White Knoll plays in one of the state's toughest regions. The Timberwolves won three playoff games and barely lost to 5-A Division 2 finalist Irmo in the state semifinals.
21. Greenwood
Last year: 9-3
The Eagles have plenty of talent returning from a successful 2024 season.
22. Clinton
Last year: 12-2; Won Class AA State Championship
Star running back Javen Cook leads the way for the Red Devils, who rolled to the 2-A state championship.
23. Abbeville
Last year: 13-1; Won Class A State Championship
The Panthers will chase a second straight Class A state championship.
24. T.L. Hanna
Last year: 9-4
The Yellow Jackets reached the second round of the 5-A Division 2 state playoffs, where they fell to Gaffney.
25. Berkeley
Last year: 6-6
Berkeley is poised for a big year behind junior quarterback Henry Rivers and sophomore running back Bryson McGee.