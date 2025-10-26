High School

South Carolina High School Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 26, 2025

Sumter tops Ridge View in Top 10 showdown; Flora and Byrnes join the Top 25

Mike Duprez

Dorman running back Nick Means (1) breaks the tackle of Gaffney Ayden Montgomery (14) Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, during the SCHSL football game at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina.
Dorman running back Nick Means (1) breaks the tackle of Gaffney Ayden Montgomery (14) Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, during the SCHSL football game at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the penultimate week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football regular season, there was one matchup of top 10 teams and two new teams, as No. 8 Sumter topped then No. 10 Ridge View, 36-29.

A.C. Flora and James F. Byrnes joined the rankings at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively. This coming week should also be thrilling as No. 1 Irmo puts its undefeated record on the line with a showdown against No. 4 Dutch Fork.

1. Irmo (9-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Chapin 48-6; next vs. No. 4 Dutch Fork

2. South Pointe (8-1)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Dreher 42-0; next vs. Richland Northeast

3. Northwestern (8-1)

Previous rank: 3

Idle; next vs. Indian Land

4. Dutch Fork (7-1)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated River Bluff 37-0; next at No. 1 Irmo

5. Belton-Honea Path (9-0)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Pendleton 52-22; next at Walhalla

6. Loris (9-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Marlboro County 49-14; next vs. Aynor

7. Newberry (9-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Keenan 37-6; next vs. Swansea

8. Sumter (8-1)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated then-No. 10 Ridge View 36-29; next at Westwood

9. South Florence (8-1)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Lower Richland 57-7; next vs. Hartsville

10. James Island (8-1)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Ashley Ridge 28-21; next vs. Stall

11. Gray Collegiate Academy (7-2)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Aiken 41-0; next vs. Gilbert

12. North Augusta (8-1)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Brookland-Cayce 58-12; next at Midland Valley

13. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (7-2)

Previous rank: 15

Idle; next at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

14. Stratford (8-1)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Wando 42-21; next at Goose Creek

15. Daniel (8-1)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Blue Ridge 66-21; next at Greer

16. Summerville (7-2)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated West Ashley 49-0; next vs. Fort Dorchester

17. T.L. Hanna (8-1)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Easley 31-14; next at Greenville

18. Camden (7-2)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated Lancaster 43-21; next at A.C. Flora

19. Dorman (7-2)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated then-No. 12 Gaffney 20-0; next at Eastside

20. Carolina Forest (8-1)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Myrtle Beach 51-20; next at Conway

21. Woodruff (8-1)

Previous ranl: 23

Defeated Chapman 31-10; next at Union County

22. Ridge View (6-3)

Previous rank: 10

Lost 36-29 to No. 8 Sumter; next vs. Blythewood

23. A.C. Flora (8-1)

Previous rank: unranked

Idle; next vs. No. 18 Camden

24. Abbeville (7-2)

Previous rank: 25

Defeated Dixie 55-7; next at Ware Shoals

25. James F. Byrnes (6-3)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated then-No. 24 Spartanburg 42-7; next at Boiling Springs

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

