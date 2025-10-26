South Carolina High School Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 26, 2025
In the penultimate week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football regular season, there was one matchup of top 10 teams and two new teams, as No. 8 Sumter topped then No. 10 Ridge View, 36-29.
A.C. Flora and James F. Byrnes joined the rankings at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively. This coming week should also be thrilling as No. 1 Irmo puts its undefeated record on the line with a showdown against No. 4 Dutch Fork.
1. Irmo (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Chapin 48-6; next vs. No. 4 Dutch Fork
2. South Pointe (8-1)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Dreher 42-0; next vs. Richland Northeast
3. Northwestern (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
Idle; next vs. Indian Land
4. Dutch Fork (7-1)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated River Bluff 37-0; next at No. 1 Irmo
5. Belton-Honea Path (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Pendleton 52-22; next at Walhalla
6. Loris (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Marlboro County 49-14; next vs. Aynor
7. Newberry (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Keenan 37-6; next vs. Swansea
8. Sumter (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated then-No. 10 Ridge View 36-29; next at Westwood
9. South Florence (8-1)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Lower Richland 57-7; next vs. Hartsville
10. James Island (8-1)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Ashley Ridge 28-21; next vs. Stall
11. Gray Collegiate Academy (7-2)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Aiken 41-0; next vs. Gilbert
12. North Augusta (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Brookland-Cayce 58-12; next at Midland Valley
13. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (7-2)
Previous rank: 15
Idle; next at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
14. Stratford (8-1)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Wando 42-21; next at Goose Creek
15. Daniel (8-1)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Blue Ridge 66-21; next at Greer
16. Summerville (7-2)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated West Ashley 49-0; next vs. Fort Dorchester
17. T.L. Hanna (8-1)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Easley 31-14; next at Greenville
18. Camden (7-2)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Lancaster 43-21; next at A.C. Flora
19. Dorman (7-2)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated then-No. 12 Gaffney 20-0; next at Eastside
20. Carolina Forest (8-1)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Myrtle Beach 51-20; next at Conway
21. Woodruff (8-1)
Previous ranl: 23
Defeated Chapman 31-10; next at Union County
22. Ridge View (6-3)
Previous rank: 10
Lost 36-29 to No. 8 Sumter; next vs. Blythewood
23. A.C. Flora (8-1)
Previous rank: unranked
Idle; next vs. No. 18 Camden
24. Abbeville (7-2)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated Dixie 55-7; next at Ware Shoals
25. James F. Byrnes (6-3)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated then-No. 24 Spartanburg 42-7; next at Boiling Springs