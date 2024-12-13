Recruiting services and college programs late on standout 2026 DB Kentavion Anderson
A recruiting gem awaits discovery at Dorman High School (Roebuck, SC). The Cavaliers have done a great job developing the God given athletic talents and natural instincts Kentavion Anderson has for the game. Anderson (6-2, 185) is the poster person for versatility able to play any of the spots in the secondary and line up in the box. Why most people have not heard of Anderson yet, college teams and some recruiting services have not evaluated the Class of 2026 prospect yet.
For those wondering just how good Anderson is – pop on his game film; it will only take a couple of plays. The range, speed, and technique come through in a hurry.
In Anderson’s words, “I go downhill, I’m a strong tackler, and I can play man to man. I give my team my all. I let my team know they can depend on me to make big plays on the field.”
Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin have handed over an offer to Anderson already with Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia showing interest.
The teams that hosted Anderson during the 2024 regular season were listed, “I went to Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Alabama.”
The in-state trip to see the Gamecocks was covered.
“It was loud,” Anderson said. “That was my first time there; it was crazy. They had crazy fans saying, “this is home”, and saying, “we are the best team in the state”. They even put my name up on the bar. I was like dang; they really want me for real.”
Asked about his relationship with South Carolina’s staff, Anderson replied, “It is a good bond. They check up on my family, and it is not all about football with them. They check in on me as a human being. They want me to be a great guy at their program not just a football player.”
Anderson continued, “South Carolina, they have been a main target. They text me every day, Facetime me, and they are checking on my family. They are making me feel at home.”
The Hokies did their part when welcoming Anderson to campus.
“They made me feel at home,” Anderson shared. “I talked to their head coach, coach (Brent) Pry, and to my two position coaches, coach (Pierson) Prioleau and coach (Shawn) Quinn; they told me I could be versatile there, that I can play all over the field and be comfortable.”
After the visit and with the ongoing communication, a scholarship opportunity may be coming Anderson’s way from Tuscaloosa soon.
“I feel like they will offer soon because of the relationship we have; I appreciate that process too,” Anderson stated. “A lot of people get the offer, and they don’t speak to you anymore. Clemson is doing the same thing as Alabama with me.”
The teams that have stayed on top of Anderson should get more one-on-one time with him when the Dead Period is over.
“I want to go back to Bama, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and West Virginia,” Anderson said. “I might go to a couple more schools; those are the top ones for right now that are reaching out about Junior Day visits.”
Playing in a 3-3-5 scheme, Anderson lines up at outside linebacker, safety, cornerback, and nickelback for the Cavaliers. Anderson reports a 4.39 40-yard dash, a 37-inch vertical, and a 10.8 broad jump.
Two services have already rightfully evaluated Anderson as a four-star talent.