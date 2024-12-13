Dutch Fork vs. Summerville: Live updates, score from South Carolina Class 5A Division I state championship
The South Carolina Class 5A Division I state championship will be a battle of the unbeatens between Dutch Fork (12-0) and Summerville (13-0).
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern time Friday at South Carolina State University’s Oliver Dawson Stadium.
Dutch Fork has won eight state championships under head coach Tom Knotts, including back-to-back 5A titles in 2022-23. The Silver Foxes will be making their 12th state finals appearance in program history.
Dutch Fork blanked Spartanburg 24-0 last week to claim the Upper State Championship.
Summerville dominated Sumter, 35-6, to capture the Lower State Championship. The Green Wave is in the state finals for the first time since 2007.
Keep up with the Dutch Fork vs. Summerville game with live updates, in-game analysis and big play highlights.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Dutch Fork vs. Summerville Live Updates
Pregame
Dutch Fork offensive leaders: Junior quarterback Ethan Offing (182 of 268 passing, 2,722 yards, 22 touchdowns, four interceptions, 429 yards rushing, eight rushing touchdowns); Senior running back Maurice Anderson (143 carries, 1,032 yards, 22 total touchdowns); Senior wide receiver Boykin Bickley (53 catches, 1,011 yards, seven touchdowns); wide receiver K.J. Smith (48 catches, 615 yards, 11 total touchdowns)
Summerville offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Jaden Cummings (165 of 254 passing, 2,329 yards, 30 touchdowns, one interception, 536 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, Dartmouth commit); Sophomore running back Jayven Williams (224 carries, 1,877 yards, 25 total touchdowns); Sophomore wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray (75 catches, 1,050 yards, 15 total touchdowns); Senior tight end Keshon Washington (32 catches, 588 yards, eight touchdowns)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
--
Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports