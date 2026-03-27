South Carolina Freshman Sprinter Emerging as Force in 200m and 400m

South Carolina’s next generation of high school sprint talent is already making noise — and one Ridge View freshman in particular is setting the pace.

According to a report from MileSplit SC, Kayden Garvin has quickly established himself as the top freshman in the state in both the 200-meter and 400-meter events during the 2026 track and field season.

Garvin Separates Himself Early

Garvin owns the leading freshman marks in South Carolina in the 200m (21.83 seconds) and 400m (49.75), numbers that immediately place him among the most promising young sprinters in the region.

As reported by MileSplit SC, his ability to excel in both sprint disciplines highlights a rare combination of speed and endurance — a profile that often translates to long-term success at the high school and national levels.

While many young sprinters specialize early, Garvin’s range across multiple events gives him a higher developmental ceiling as he continues to refine his technique and race strategy.

National Stage Success Validates Potential

Garvin’s emergence is not limited to in-state competition.

According to MileSplit SC, he captured a title at Nike Indoor Nationals in the freshman 400 meters, signaling that his performance translates against elite competition beyond South Carolina.

That type of early national success is often a strong indicator of future recruiting attention, and it positions Garvin as a name to watch not just locally, but across the country.

Expanding His Sprint Profile Outdoors

The outdoor season will provide another opportunity for Garvin to broaden his impact.

MileSplit SC reports that he is scheduled to compete in the 100-meter dash at the Cavalier Relays at Richland Northeast, adding another dimension to his already impressive sprint résumé.

If he continues to develop across all three sprint distances, Garvin could evolve into one of the more versatile sprinters in his class nationally.

A Glimpse at South Carolina’s Future

Garvin headlines a strong freshman group featured in MileSplit SC’s “Future Stars” series, which highlights emerging athletes poised to shape the state’s track and field landscape.

With early-season performances already turning heads, the Palmetto State’s sprint pipeline appears to be in good hands.

And if Garvin’s trajectory continues, this may only be the beginning of a standout high school career.