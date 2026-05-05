Another Top Iowa High School Football Player Commits To In-State Program

Another Iowa high school football standout has decided to remain in-state for his college football future.

Pella High School’s senior-to-be, Kyler VanMaanen, announced his commitment to the University of Iowa and legendary head coach Kirk Ferentz on social media. Van Maanen is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker prospect.

“After a lot of consideration and conversations with my family,” VanMaanen posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I’ve decided to commit to the University of Iowa! Go Hawks!”

Kyler VanMaanen, Pella Have Reached Back-To-Back State Championship Games In Iowa

VanMaanen helped lead the Dutch to an 11-2 record last fall , reaching the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Class 4A championship game, falling to Cedar Rapids Xavier. Pella also reached the finals in 2024 with an identical 11-2 mark, losing to North Polk.

As a junior, VanMaanen anchored the Pella defense with 92.5 total tackles , including 82 solo stops. He recorded 23.5 tackles for loss and had two quarterback sacks. During his sophomore campaign, VanMaanen finished with 87 tackles, 76 of which were solo stops, with four for loss and half of a quarterback sack.

Pella Standout Earned All-State Football Honors This Past Fall

VanMaanen was selected to the High School on SI Iowa all-state football team this past year.

He enters his senior season with 179.5 total tackles in his career, with 158 of them being graded as solo tackles. VanMaanen also has 27.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks.

VanMaanen will be flanked on the Dutch defense by fellow returning players Gage Branderhorst, Aidyn Halverson, Carter Menke and William Schuknecht, as Pella must replace several standouts such as dual-threat athlete Emmanuel Diers, who rushed for over 1,800 yards, and starting quarterback Michael Manning, who had almost 1,700 yards passing with 18 touchdowns in the air.

Future Iowa Hawkeye Had Handful Of Other Offers

According to 247Sports, VanMaanen also had offers from the University of Northern Iowa, the University of South Dakota and Lindenwood University, with interest from the University of Wisconsin.

The Dutch have recorded three consecutive winning seasons, bouncing back from back-to-back years with just four and three victories in 2021 and 2022 after reeling off 15 consecutive years with at least six wins, including three straight unbeaten seasons from 2014-2016 with state championships in all three of them.

VanMaanen is currently part of the Pella track and field team, running in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and throwing the shot put for the Dutch.