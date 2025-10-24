High School

South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday, October 24, 2025

Get SCHSL live updates and final scores as Week 10 of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday, October 24, 2025

Sumter Fighting Gamecocks vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 5, 2025
Sumter Fighting Gamecocks vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 5, 2025 / Brian Bodine

There are 104 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, October 24, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.

The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as No. 10 Ridge View travels to No. 8 Sumter, also No. 21 Dorman hosts No. 12 Gaffney on Friday night.

South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24

With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 10 on Friday, October 24.

SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

Class AAAAA has 26 games on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 10 Ridge View vs No. 8 Sumter at 7:30 PM.

View full Class AAAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

Class AAAA has 19 games on the schedule for Friday, October 24, highlighted by Dreher traveling to No. 2 South Pointe.

View full Class AAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

Class AAA has 14 games scheduled on Friday, October 24, with the marquee matchup of the night being Pendleton vs No. 5 Belton-Honea Path.

View full Class AAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 19 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Timberland vs Phillip Simmons.

View full Class AA scoreboard

SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 17 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 24, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Dixie vs No. 25 Abbeville.

View full Class A scoreboard

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

