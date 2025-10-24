South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 104 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, October 24, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as No. 10 Ridge View travels to No. 8 Sumter, also No. 21 Dorman hosts No. 12 Gaffney on Friday night.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 10 on Friday, October 24.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
Class AAAAA has 26 games on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 10 Ridge View vs No. 8 Sumter at 7:30 PM.
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
Class AAAA has 19 games on the schedule for Friday, October 24, highlighted by Dreher traveling to No. 2 South Pointe.
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
Class AAA has 14 games scheduled on Friday, October 24, with the marquee matchup of the night being Pendleton vs No. 5 Belton-Honea Path.
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 19 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Timberland vs Phillip Simmons.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 17 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 24, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Dixie vs No. 25 Abbeville.
