Two South Carolina Girls Basketball State Champions Crowned in Thrillers at Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina high school basketball returned to Colonial Life Arena on Thursday.

SCHSL Returns to Colonial Life Arena for the First Time in Five Years

For the first time in five years, Colonial Life Arena served as centerstage for the culmination of the 2025-26 South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) girls basketball season.

A colorful light show during player introductions provided an environment akin to the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team. The fans then witnessed two closely fought contests to determine girls state champions in Classes 2A and 5A Division II.

We did it Landrum guard Delany Caldwell

Landrum Holds Its Breath Before Breathing in It's First State Title

With 16 seconds left, a new Class 2A champion would be crowned between would-be first-time winners Landrum or Atlantic Collegiate Academy.

After leading by double digits, the Lady Cardinals held a 2-point lead. Sophomore Delaney Caldwell missed two free throws nine seconds earlier to put the upstart Lady Armada in position to tie the game or win.

Despite Landrum head coach Kali Koenig imploring her team about defending the 3-pointer, Atlantic Collegiate Academy’s Cayleigh Johnson got off a final shot from the right corner.

The potential game-winner bounced off the backboard as time expired. The Lady Cardinals proceeded to mob the floor in celebration of the 45-43 victory.

“I’ve got to make these free throws,” said a relieved Caldwell, who finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots after the final 16 seconds. “After that, we just had to play lockdown defense and that’s what we did. We got that rebound (following the miss). We did it.”

Caldwell Leads Lady Cardinals Early

Fresh off a 26-point performance in the Upper State final against 2-two defending champion Andrew Jackson, Caldwell continued her strong play against the Lady Armanda. After teammates Emmalyn Bright and Kylie Fortner opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, Caldwell scored the next four points to put Landrum up 10-2.

She added a 3-pointer and driving layup to finish with nine of her 12 points in the first quarter. More important, the Lady Cardinals maintained a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Landrum guard Delaney Caldwel | Thomas Grant Jr.

Atlantic Collegiate Academy struggled offensively in their first state title game appearance. It made only 8-32 shots from the field and missed all six 3-point attempts.

Forward Micah Davis kept Atlantic Collegiate Academy within double digits with nine points. She finishes with a team-high 13 points.

The first half ended with Fortner hitting Landrum’s fifth 3-pointer to extend its lead to 33-22.

The Lady Armada Staged a Comeback

The Lady Armada opened the second half with a 6-0 run. Caldwell scored the next six points for the Lady Cardinals to give them a 39-31 lead.

Atlantic Collegiate Academy answered with its first 3-pointer by Amanda Garza and a Davis layup to close out the third quarter trailing 39-36.

The Cardinals Show Grit in Holding On

It was a low-scoring fourth quarter with both teams combining for 13 points. Caldwell was responsible for all six points by the Lady Cardinals with a field goal, assist and hitting 2-6 free throws.

Atlantic Collegiate Academy converted two 3-point plays and a free throw by De’zena Capers. It was not enough for the Lady Armada who had their 18-game winning streak snapped and finished their second season 23-3.

Landrum with the Class 2A title | Thomas Grant Jr.

Ironically, this was Landrum head coach Kali Koenig’s second year with the program. The Lady Cardinals ended it with avenging playoff losses to Andrew Jackson and Clinton the last two years enroute to winning the Class 2A title.

Berkeley Disproves Its Doubters

After winning the Class 5A Division II title last season, Berkeley head coach Crystal Peace was already preparing her team to repeat.

Berkeley with the Class 5A Division II trophy | Thomas Grant Jr.

“We knew what we wanted from Day One,” she said. “It’s just we’ve got humble group of girls. We don’t go out there boasting and bragging about anything. Just one game at a time and that’s the same thing that’s been transpiring when everybody was like ‘Y’all going to repeat?’

“I said ‘One Game at a Time’. That has never change.”

For the second straight year and the final time with Class 5A combining again, the Lady Stags are the Division II champions. They defeated Greenville 54-50 as guard Alaina Carter scored a season-high 29 points on 11-15 shooting from the field and 5-7 from 3-point range.

Carter scored 11 straight points in the fourth quarter to give Berkeley its biggest lead.

The Lady Red Raiders opened a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. As the second quarter progressed, the Lady Stags used their pressure defense to slow down Greenville’s defense.

On offense, Carter and Amani McCray connected on 3-pointers during a 15-3 run to put Berkeley ahead 21-15. Greenville’s A’keyra Harris hit two straight jumpers before halftime to bring Greenville within 21-19.

A 3-pointer by Carter and layup by Kennedy Caldwell gave Berkeley its biggest lead at 29-24 in the third quarter. The Lady Stags’ zone defense limited the Lady Red Raiders to three points over the final 3 minutes of the third quarter.

Alaina Carter Takes Over

As the third quarter ended, Carter connected on her fourth 3-pointer to extend Berkeley’s lead to 34-27.

Berkeley guard Alaina Carter | Thomas Grant Jr.

She took charge of the offense in the fourth quarter. Carter’s scoring barrage began with a jumper and layup.

Another jumper and a 3-pointer from the right corner followed, giving Carter her season-high. More important, the Lady Stags had their biggest lead at 43-32 with 4:38 left.

“She’s a natural born scorer,” Peace said. “Everybody’s well aware of that. I don’t put a seat belt on her or anything like that. You’ve got somebody who can score at well, then you let her go. I’m just glad see plays for Berkeley High School.”

Greenville continued to battle back behind Ava Owens, who finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Makeya Assemians, who had 14 points. Their persistence in attacking the basket enabled the Lady Red Raiders to close within three points with 30 seconds left.

Berkeley secured the victory by making 5-6 free throws to close the game.

Remaining SCHSL State Finals Schedule

(Friday’s Games)

W.J. Keenan vs. Walhalla 2 p.m. (GIRLS)

Blythewood vs. Wando 6 p.m. (GIRLS)

(Saturday’s Games)

Military Magnet vs. Great Falls noon (GIRLS)

North Augusta vs. Westside 4 p.m. (GIRLS)