South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday September 12, 2025

Get SCHSL live updates and final scores as Week 4 of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday September 12, 2025

Brady Twombly

South Pointe football
South Pointe football / South Pointe Football Instagram

There are 105 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, September 12, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.

The slate on Friday is highlighted by a top 10 matchup in our South Carolina top 25 rankings as No. 4 South Pointe is traveling to No. 2 Northwestern. There are more ranked matchups as No. 3 Irmo hosts No. 15 Carolina Forest as well as No. 16 Sumter vs No. 18 Crestwood.

South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12

With 15 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 4 on Friday, September 12.

SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

Class AAAAA has 31 games on Friday, September 12 being highlighted by the top ten match up in No. 4 South Pointe vs No. 2 Northwestern.

View full Class AAAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

Class AAAA sees 34 games on the schedule for Friday, September 12 being highlighted by No. 23 Ridge View hosting No. 9 Camden.

View full Class AAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

Class AAA has 28 games scheduled on Friday, September 12 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 8 Loris hosting North Myrtle Beach.

View full Class AAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 33 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 12, 2025. The game of the night is No. 13 Saluda vs Chester.

View full Class AA scoreboard

SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 29 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Lake City vs Lamar, starts at 7:00 PM.

View full Class A scoreboard

