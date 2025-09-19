South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday September 19, 2025
There are 104 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, September 19, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by a top 10 matchup in our South Carolina top 25 rankings as No. 3 South Pointe is traveling to No. 24 Flora. There is another ranked matchup as No. 10 Greenwood travels to No. 22 T.L. Hanna.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
Class AAAAA has 29 games on Friday, September 19 being highlighted by the top ranked match up in No. 10 Greenwood vs T.L. Hanna.
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
Class AAAA sees 23 games on the schedule for Friday, September 19 being highlighted by No. 24 Flora hosting No. 3 South Pointe.
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
Class AAA has 25 games scheduled on Friday, September 19 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 9 Woodruff hosting Chesnee.
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 32 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 19, 2025. The game of the night is No. 12 Saluda vs Southside Christian.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 23 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Branchville vs Scott's Branch, starts at 7:00 PM.
