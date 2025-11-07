High School

South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — November 7, 2025

Get SCHSL live updates and final scores as the First Round of the 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs kicks off Friday, November 7, 2025

Brady Twombly

Gaffney defensive back breaks up the pass intended for Dorman Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, during the SCHSL football game at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina.
Gaffney defensive back breaks up the pass intended for Dorman Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, during the SCHSL football game at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 79 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, November 7, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.

The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as No 10 James Island hosts Wando as well as Midland Valley travels to No. 12 North Augusta.

South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7

With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into the playoffs on Friday, November 7.

SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

Class AAAAA has 16 games on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Wando traveling to No. 10 James Island.

View full Class AAAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

Class AAAA has 16 games on the schedule for Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 12 North Augusta hosting Midland Valley.

View full Class AAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

Class AAA has 16 games scheduled on Friday, November 7, with the marquee matchup of the night being Swansea vs Marlboro County.

View full Class AAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 16 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is North Central vs Clinton.

View full Class AA scoreboard

SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 15 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Great Falls vs No. 25 Abbeville.

View full Class A scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/South Carolina