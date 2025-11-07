South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — November 7, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, November 7, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as No 10 James Island hosts Wando as well as Midland Valley travels to No. 12 North Augusta.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into the playoffs on Friday, November 7.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
Class AAAAA has 16 games on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Wando traveling to No. 10 James Island.
View full Class AAAAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
Class AAAA has 16 games on the schedule for Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 12 North Augusta hosting Midland Valley.
View full Class AAAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
Class AAA has 16 games scheduled on Friday, November 7, with the marquee matchup of the night being Swansea vs Marlboro County.
View full Class AAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is North Central vs Clinton.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 15 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Great Falls vs No. 25 Abbeville.
