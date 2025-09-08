South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
The third week of the South Carolina high school season saw a pair of top five teams fall and four new teams enter the poll.
1. Dutch Fork (2-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Ridge View 28-21; next vs. Spartanburg
2. Northwestern (3-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated then-No. 3 South Florence 55-35; next vs. No. 4 South Pointe
3. Irmo (3-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Butler (N.C.) 42-14; next vs. Carolina Forest
4. South Pointe (2-1)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated West Charlotte (N.C.) 10-7; next at No. 2 Northwestern
5. Summerville (2-1)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated then-No. 17 Berkeley 36-20
6. North Augusta (3-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated South Aiken 51-21; next vs. Strom Thurmond
7. Belton-Honea Path (3-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Laurens 43-10; next vs. Westside
8. Loris (3-0)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated South Columbus (N.C.) 54-14; next vs. North Myrtle Beach
9. Camden (3-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated then-No. 25 Hartsville 41-31, next at Ridge View
10. Woodruff (3-0)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Emerald 42-22; next at Woodmont
11. Greenwood (2-0)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated then-No. 16 Dorman 42-41 in OT; next vs. Lexington
12. Newberry (3-0)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Clinton 41-12; next vs. Chapin
13. Saluda (2-0)
Previous rank: 18
Idle; next at Chester
14. James Island (3-0)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Goose Creek 42-0; next vs. Cane Bay
15. Carolina Forest (2-0)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated New Hanover (N.C.) 27-0; next at No. 3 Irmo
16. Sumter (2-1)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated Myrtle Beach 63-27; next vs. Crestwood
17. Midland Valley (3-0)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Lexington 21-17; next vs. Gray Collegiate Academy
18. Crestwood (3-0)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Kingstree 50-6; next at Sumter
19. South Florence (2-1)
Previous rank: 3
Lost 55-35 to No. 2 Northwestern; next at Fort Dorchester
20. Dorman (2-1)
Previous rank: 16
Lost 42-41 in OT to Greenwood; next idle
21. Greenville (2-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated then-No. 5 Gaffney 17-14; next idle
22. White Knoll (2-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeatedc Brookland-Cayce 49-13; next idle
23. Ridge View (1-2)
Previous rank: Not Ranked
Lost 28-21 to No. 1 Dutch Fork; next vs. Camden
24. Gaffney (1-2)
Previous rank: 5
Lost 17-14 to Greenville; next idle
25. T.L. Hanna (1-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Westside 49-20; next vs. Wren