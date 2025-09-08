High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025

T.L. Hanna is one of five new teams in this week's Top 25; Gaffney drops from five to No. 24

Mike Duprez

T.L. Hanna High sophomore Demiyus Thomas (26) breaks up a pass for Westside High freshman Jae White (9) during the first quarter at Westside Stadium in Anderson, S.C. Friday, September 5, 2025.
T.L. Hanna High sophomore Demiyus Thomas (26) breaks up a pass for Westside High freshman Jae White (9) during the first quarter at Westside Stadium in Anderson, S.C. Friday, September 5, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The third week of the South Carolina high school season saw a pair of top five teams fall and four new teams enter the poll.

1. Dutch Fork (2-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Ridge View 28-21; next vs. Spartanburg

2. Northwestern (3-0)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated then-No. 3 South Florence 55-35; next vs. No. 4 South Pointe

3. Irmo (3-0)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Butler (N.C.) 42-14; next vs. Carolina Forest

4. South Pointe (2-1)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated West Charlotte (N.C.) 10-7; next at No. 2 Northwestern

5. Summerville (2-1)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated then-No. 17 Berkeley 36-20

6. North Augusta (3-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated South Aiken 51-21; next vs. Strom Thurmond

7. Belton-Honea Path (3-0)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Laurens 43-10; next vs. Westside

8. Loris (3-0)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated South Columbus (N.C.) 54-14; next vs. North Myrtle Beach

9. Camden (3-0)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated then-No. 25 Hartsville 41-31, next at Ridge View

10. Woodruff (3-0)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Emerald 42-22; next at Woodmont

11. Greenwood (2-0)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated then-No. 16 Dorman 42-41 in OT; next vs. Lexington

12. Newberry (3-0)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated Clinton 41-12; next vs. Chapin

13. Saluda (2-0)

Previous rank: 18

Idle; next at Chester

14. James Island (3-0)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Goose Creek 42-0; next vs. Cane Bay

15. Carolina Forest (2-0)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated New Hanover (N.C.) 27-0; next at No. 3 Irmo

16. Sumter (2-1)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated Myrtle Beach 63-27; next vs. Crestwood

17. Midland Valley (3-0)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Lexington 21-17; next vs. Gray Collegiate Academy

18. Crestwood (3-0)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Kingstree 50-6; next at Sumter

19. South Florence (2-1)

Previous rank: 3

Lost 55-35 to No. 2 Northwestern; next at Fort Dorchester

20. Dorman (2-1)

Previous rank: 16

Lost 42-41 in OT to Greenwood; next idle

21. Greenville (2-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated then-No. 5 Gaffney 17-14; next idle

22. White Knoll (2-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeatedc Brookland-Cayce 49-13; next idle

23. Ridge View (1-2)

Previous rank: Not Ranked

Lost 28-21 to No. 1 Dutch Fork; next vs. Camden

24. Gaffney (1-2)

Previous rank: 5

Lost 17-14 to Greenville; next idle

25. T.L. Hanna (1-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Westside 49-20; next vs. Wren

