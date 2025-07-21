South Carolina's Top Ranked High School Running Back Poised for a Great Year
A Young Talent Who Rose to the Occasion
Michael Martin II is one of the top running backs in the 2028 class. Martin once played middle school football in Georgia at powerhouse program, Gainesville, before moving home to South Carolina to powerhouse Christ Church Episcopal School.
There are so many impressive things about Martin and it's not about just what he can do on the gridiron. Martin is as professional off of the field as he is on it. He handles business well beyond his years. Martin is certainly a young man who makes his teammates better with his lead by example style of and his humble demeanor that he carries all the time. There are no doubts that Martin is going to make a college program better in the near future.
Big Goals Set for the 2025 Season
"I am looking forward to this football season and what I am looking forward to most is just helping my ream go as far as we can by being the very best running back I can for my team," said Martin. "Hopefully winning the state championship. We have a great group of guys returning so we should be really good."
Confidence is Key at the Running Back Position
Being a running back, you must possess a large amount of confidence and in order to gain the confidence one needs, hard work and improvement have to take place. For Michael Martin II, that's exactly what he does; he works hard and improves every part of his game and builds the confidence necessary to help his team win games.
"As an individual, I just want to improve in all stats from my freshman varsity season. I really don't think about individual goals but one would just be a every down back where my coaches never have to think about taking me off the field. When I'm back there, I give us a really good chance to win every game.," Martin said. "As a team, we just want to first win our region and then of course we want to win that state championship. We will just take each game as it comes and try to dominate it and then go on to the next one."
College Recruitment for Martin II has been Hot
"My recruitment is going really good. I'm Blessed to have Power 4 offers among others just after finishing my freshman season. Wake Forrest, Syracuse and Rhode Island all offered me this spring and summer."
Clemson, Oklahoma, Duke, Tennessee, Rutgers and Rice have all showed major attention during Martin's recruitment. You can expect many more to come the young stud's way as he continues his spectacular standout ways.
Martin's Game Plan for the Near Future
Martin is obviously a spectacular person and football player but being a student-athlete is something that Martin takes just as serious. Martin knows he is an excellent athlete but it's being valued as more than just an athlete that will stand out to Martin when it comes to making the college decision. His future beyond football is important to him, so he takes his pursuit to a future degree seriously along with his spiritual relationship with Christ.
"I want college programs to know that I am more than just a football player. I take my academics just as serious as I plan on majoring in Biology. I love the game of football, but I have to plan past football too. Most importantly I'm a believer in Christ."
Martin added, "To receive this type of next level attention means a lot to me. I mean, my goal is to play at the next level and to have those offers and attention this early on just fuels me to continue to keep working harder and harder for the next three seasons."
Michael's Strengths: What Makes Him Successful
Martin's game is one you would consider as all-around. He provides a great deal of physicality and elusiveness when running. The biggest attribute that stands out is Martin's vision and patience as a runner. Martin has the natural ability to wait for situations to unfold on the field and then attack it. Martin's versatility to run off of scrimmage and catch the ball out of the backfield helps him dominate the gridiron.
"I think my vision definitely stands out about my game. Every college coach that has offered me or evaluated me has said that I have special vision," Martin said. "I kind of see it before it happens. It's kind of hard to explain. I also think that my ability to run multiple routes from the backfield or slot helps me stand out."
Preparing for the 2025 Campaign
Martin has a proven track record as a hard worker. He is always working on his craft, and it shows on the gridiron each and every week. Martin has also been working on his physical frame and making sure he's where he needs to be come this fall. He and his dad, Michael Martin, who was also a former standout athlete, put the work in to make sure Martin II is up to par on his nutrition and simply all-around.
"This off-season I have worked on my speed and being more explosive. I worked really hard on adding lean muscle to my frame by dialing in on my nutrition and really hitting the weight room with my dad up until spring ball with my team," Martin stated. "At the end of my freshman varsity season back in November, I was weighing 164-pounds. The heaviest I got this off-season was 191-pounds, now I am down to 186-pounds and want to play between 182-185-pounds. I also worked on my flexibility by doing yoga and pilates. All of that off-season work will help improve my game this coming season."
One thing you can expect from Martin is his special work ethic on and off the gridiron. He is a humble, God-fearing young man who has a tremendous future not just in football but beyond the game. He is a spectacular person and student-athlete, and whatever University ends up being Michael Martin II's choice, will be in for a great treat for years to come.