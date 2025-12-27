Braylon Stegall of West De Pere Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Year
Congratulations to hard-hitting West De Pere junior linebacker Braylon Stegall for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Year.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Dec. 17-Dec. 24), consisting of 25 talented defensive players throughout the state, the West De Pere standout came out on top.
Stegall finished with a team-high 104 tackles, including 61 solo tackles with 10 for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in helping lead the Phantoms to a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title, a dominant 28-14 victory over high-powered Notre Dame Academy in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and a 14-0 overall record.
He registered an individual season-high 19 tackles in a hard-fought 35-34 WIAA D2 state semifinal victory over Homestead.
Stegall received 55% of the vote to claim top honors, Badger senior defensive end Brock Walser finished second (30%), Chippewa Falls sophomore defensive lineman Ryan Zenner took third (7%), and Monona Grove senior defensive lineman Nick Gallagher was fourth (2%). There were 15,700 votes registered in the week-long poll.
