High School

Braylon Stegall of West De Pere Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Year

Stegall earned 55% of the vote to outdistance Badger senior defensive end Brock Walser, who finished second with 30%

Jeff Hagenau

West De Pere junior linebacker Braylon Stegall (11) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Football Defensive Player of the Year
West De Pere junior linebacker Braylon Stegall (11) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Football Defensive Player of the Year / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to hard-hitting West De Pere junior linebacker Braylon Stegall for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Year.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Dec. 17-Dec. 24), consisting of 25 talented defensive players throughout the state, the West De Pere standout came out on top.

Stegall finished with a team-high 104 tackles, including 61 solo tackles with 10 for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in helping lead the Phantoms to a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title, a dominant 28-14 victory over high-powered Notre Dame Academy in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and a 14-0 overall record.

He registered an individual season-high 19 tackles in a hard-fought 35-34 WIAA D2 state semifinal victory over Homestead.

Stegall received 55% of the vote to claim top honors, Badger senior defensive end Brock Walser finished second (30%), Chippewa Falls sophomore defensive lineman Ryan Zenner took third (7%), and Monona Grove senior defensive lineman Nick Gallagher was fourth (2%). There were 15,700 votes registered in the week-long poll.

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin