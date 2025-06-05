South Carolina state champion Clinton sets 2025 football schedule
Clinton, the reigning 2-A state champion, has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Red Devils will be playing the same opponents from last season with home/away dates reversed.
Leading the way for Clinton is rising senior running back Javen Cook, who had 1,824 yards and 21 touchdowns last year. Also back is rising junior running back Rhett Gilliam, who had 635 yards and 10 touchdowns. Gilliam ran for a pair of touchdowns in the state championship game. A key defensive returnee is linebacker Luke Young, who had 101 tackles as a junior.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Woodruff
Aug. 29 – at Laurens
Sept. 5 – Newberry
Sept. 12 – Chapman
Sept. 19 – Daniel
Sept. 26 – at Union County
Oct. 3 – Liberty
Oct. 10 – at Chesnee
Oct. 17 – Landrum
Oct. 31 – at Blacksburg
