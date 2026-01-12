South Carolina Wide Receiver Prospect Transferring To New School
One of the top South Carolina high school football wide receivers is headed to a new school for his senior season.
Jaiden Kelly-Murray, a top player in the Class of 2027, announced on social media that he is transferring from Summerville High School to Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
Jaiden Kelly-Murray Considered One Of The Top Players In South Carolina High School Football
Kelly-Murray, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds, is the No. 9 ranked player in the state of South Carolina by 247Sports. He is also ranked as the No. 43 wide receiver. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Kelly-Murray is the 52nd-ranked wide receiver and the No. 371 player in the class.
He currently holds 28 offers including from schools such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Duke, Arkansas, Illinois and College Football Playoff finalist Indiana.
The Green Wave finished the 2025 season 12-3 overall, falling to Dutch Fork in the Class 5A South Carolina state championship game..
Top WR Prospect Joins Loaded Roster For 2026
Kelly-Murray caught 72 passes for 1,072 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging over 15 yards per reception and over 74 yards receiving per game. He was also used in the rushing attack for Summerville and handled punt return duties.
Oceanside won the Class 3A state championship in South Carolina, going 13-2 overall. Starting quarterback Aiden Manavian is set to return for his senior season after throwing for over 4,000 yards and 40-plus touchdowns.
Anthony Williams had over 1,000 yards receiving to lead Oceanside last year.