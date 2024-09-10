Top 25 South Carolina high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
A few weeks into the 2024 South Carolina high school football season things are starting to round into shape.
Gaffney, the top-ranked team, overcame J.L. Mann in an Upper State showdown and Dutch Fork successfully opened its quest for a three-peat in Class AAAAA.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 1 of the South Carolina high school football season.
1. Gaffney (2-0)
Prior rank: 1
Last week: defeated Greenville 54-14
Up next: the Indians host North Carolina school Freedom.
2. Westside (2-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated then-No. 10 T.L. Hanna 56-20.
Up next: the Rams host No. 9 Belton-Honea Path in an Upper State showdown.
3. Dutch Fork (2-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated Ridge View 38-0.
Up next: the Silver Foxes entertain Gray Collegiate Academy.
4. Summerville (3-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated Berkley 41-35.
Up next: idle. The Green Wave have the week off after overcoming Berkeley and its standout quarterback Henry Rivers.
5. Northwestern (3-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated South Florence 48-7.
Up next: It’s a battle of highly ranked Rock Hill rivals when the Trojans host No. 14 South Pointe.
6. Irmo (3-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Butler (N.C.) 35-34 in overtime.
Up next: The Yellow Jackets visit Carolina Forest.
7. Hammond School (3-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: beat Porter-Gaud 28-15.
Up next: The Skyhawks visit Columbia rival Heathwood Hall.
8. Dillon (3-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Wilson 22-0.
Up next: Marion.
9. Belton-Honea Path (3-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated Laurens 55-6.
Up next: The Bears travel to No. 2 Westside for a big-time game.
10. Mountain View Prep (3-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated St. Joseph’s Catholic 48-21.
Up next: at Crescent.
11. Sumter (3-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated Myrtle Beach 42-25.
Up next: at city rival Crestwood.
12. Hampton County (3-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: defeated Silver Bluff 14-7.
Up next: at Bluffton.
13. Marlboro County (3-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated Scotland (N.C.) 40-28.
Up next: at Conway.
14. South Pointe (2-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: defeated Ballantyne Ridge (N.C.) 63-0
Up next: at No. 5 Northwestern in a Rock Hill showdown.
15. Daniel (2-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: lost 28-23 to J.L. Mann
Up next: idle.
16. Loris (3-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: defeated South Brunswick (N.C.) 55-6.
Up next: after another lopsided win, the Lions travel to North Myrtle Beach.
17. Lexington (2-0)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: defeated Midland Valley 25-14.
Up next: at Greenwood.
18. Spartanburg (2-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: defeated Broome 47-6.
Up next: idle.
19. Fort Dorchester (3-0)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: defeated Stratford 26-24.
Up next: at South Florence.
20. White Knoll (2-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: defeated Brookland-Cayce 49-19.
Up next: idle.
21. Chapin (3-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: defeated Spring Valley 49-14.
Up next: Newberry.
22. Barnwell (3-0)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21-7.
Up next: South Aiken.
23. Batesburg-Leesville (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated then-No. 13 Abbeville 37-35.
Up next: Lower Richland.
24. Abbeville (2-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: lost 37-35 to Batesburg-Leesville.
Up next: at Ninety-Six.
25. T.L. Hanna (2-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: lost to No. 2 Westside 56-20.
Up next: at Wren