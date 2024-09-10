High School

Top 25 South Carolina high school football rankings (9/9/2024)

Daniel, Abbeville and T.L. Hanna tumble, while Batesburg-Leesville enters the Top 25

Mike Duprez

After a 2-0 start, Batesburg-Leesville has entered our Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings at No. 23.
A few weeks into the 2024 South Carolina high school football season things are starting to round into shape.

Gaffney, the top-ranked team, overcame J.L. Mann in an Upper State showdown and Dutch Fork successfully opened its quest for a three-peat in Class AAAAA.

Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 1 of the South Carolina high school football season.

1. Gaffney (2-0)

Prior rank: 1

Last week: defeated Greenville 54-14

Up next: the Indians host North Carolina school Freedom.

2. Westside (2-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated then-No. 10 T.L. Hanna 56-20.

Up next: the Rams host No. 9 Belton-Honea Path in an Upper State showdown.

3. Dutch Fork (2-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated Ridge View 38-0.

Up next: the Silver Foxes entertain Gray Collegiate Academy.

4. Summerville (3-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated Berkley 41-35.

Up next: idle. The Green Wave have the week off after overcoming Berkeley and its standout quarterback Henry Rivers.

5. Northwestern (3-0)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: defeated South Florence 48-7.

Up next: It’s a battle of highly ranked Rock Hill rivals when the Trojans host No. 14 South Pointe.

6. Irmo (3-0)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated Butler (N.C.) 35-34 in overtime.

Up next: The Yellow Jackets visit Carolina Forest.

7. Hammond School (3-0)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: beat Porter-Gaud 28-15.

Up next: The Skyhawks visit Columbia rival Heathwood Hall.

8. Dillon (3-0)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: defeated Wilson 22-0.

Up next: Marion.

9. Belton-Honea Path (3-0)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated Laurens 55-6.

Up next: The Bears travel to No. 2 Westside for a big-time game.

10. Mountain View Prep (3-0)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: defeated St. Joseph’s Catholic 48-21.

Up next: at Crescent.

11. Sumter (3-0)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: defeated Myrtle Beach 42-25.

Up next: at city rival Crestwood.

12. Hampton County (3-0)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: defeated Silver Bluff 14-7.

Up next: at Bluffton.

13. Marlboro County (3-0)

Previous rank: 16

Last week: defeated Scotland (N.C.) 40-28.

Up next: at Conway.

14. South Pointe (2-1)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: defeated Ballantyne Ridge (N.C.) 63-0

Up next: at No. 5 Northwestern in a Rock Hill showdown.

15. Daniel (2-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: lost 28-23 to J.L. Mann

Up next: idle.

16. Loris (3-0)

Previous rank: 19

Last week: defeated South Brunswick (N.C.) 55-6.

Up next: after another lopsided win, the Lions travel to North Myrtle Beach.

17. Lexington (2-0)

Previous rank: 20

Last week: defeated Midland Valley 25-14.

Up next: at Greenwood.

18. Spartanburg (2-1)

Previous rank: 21

Last week: defeated Broome 47-6.

Up next: idle.

19. Fort Dorchester (3-0)

Previous rank: 22

Last week: defeated Stratford 26-24.

Up next: at South Florence.

20. White Knoll (2-1)

Previous rank: 23

Last week: defeated Brookland-Cayce 49-19.

Up next: idle.

21. Chapin (3-0)

Previous rank: 24

Last week: defeated Spring Valley 49-14.

Up next: Newberry.

22. Barnwell (3-0)

Previous rank: 25

Last week: defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21-7.

Up next: South Aiken.

23. Batesburg-Leesville (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated then-No. 13 Abbeville 37-35.

Up next: Lower Richland.

24. Abbeville (2-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: lost 37-35 to Batesburg-Leesville.

Up next: at Ninety-Six.

25. T.L. Hanna (2-1)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: lost to No. 2 Westside 56-20.

Up next: at Wren

