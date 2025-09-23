Vote: South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 22, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season is now at its halfway point and elite performances keep coming.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Drevon Dopson of Irmo.
Here are this week's nominees for South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week. Voting ends Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
J’Zavien Currence, South Pointe
The South Carolina commit accounted for 222 yards passing, 86 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns as the Stallions romped to a 35-12 win over A.C. Flora in a big region showdown.
Aiden Manavian, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Manavian fired three touchdown passes, including a 32-yarder to Anthony Williams for the go-ahead touchdown as the Landsharks beat Dutch Fork 24-20, ending the Silves Foxes’ 24-game winning streak.
Trevon Williamson, Gray Collegiate Academy
Williamson rumbled for 234 yard and a pair of touchdowns in the War Eagles’ 38-6 pounding of Midland Valley.
Jay Alston, Carolina Forest
Alston had two interceptions, including a pick-six late in the game to ice the Panthers’ 40-27 win over Ashley Ridge.
Hayes Goddard, Philip Simmons
The Iron Horses’ quarterback was 19-of-28 for 251 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions in a 46-14 win over Whale Branch.
Jayven Williams, Summerville
Williams ran 14 times for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns along with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Green Wave’s 50-14 rout of Chapin.
Messiah Jackson, South Florence
Jackson was 6-of-9 for 123 yards and a touchdown and ran 8 times for 53 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the Bruins’ 42-0 pounding of Crestwood.
Sam Holliday, Fountain Inn
Holliday had a sensational game in his team’s 49-7 rout of St. Joseph’s Catholic, completing 12-of-13 passes for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns while running 9 times for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns.
D.J. Lee, Southside Christian
Lee excelled on both sides of the ball as Southside blanked Saluda 28-0. He ran 32 times for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns, intercepted a pass and made three pass breakups.
Trenton Lynch, Spartanburg
Lynch ran for 208 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 18 carries in the Vikings’ win against Eastside.
Gavin Forrester, Blue Ridge
Forrester ran for 168 yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 11-of-15 passes for 104 yards in a 50-42 win over Pickens.
Brooks Dow, Pickens
Dow was 26-of-40 for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 50-42 loss to Blue Ridge. He also ran 21 times for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Greyson Rimpf, Camden
Rimpf was nearly perfect, completing 18-of-20 passes for 371 yards and a school record-tying 7 touchdowns against Richland Northeast.
Jahcory Sumpter, Eau Claire
The Shamrocks’ quarterback was 10-of-14 for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns in a victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta. Sumpter added 186 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Tyree Johnson, Brookland-Cayce
Johnson did it all for the Bearcats as they beat South Aiken. He caught 6 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception for a touchdown and had a 40-yard pass completion.
