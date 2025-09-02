Vote: Who is the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week?
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season is now two weeks old and elite performances have abounded. Here are 15 candidates for the Week 1 poll.
Voting ends Sept 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Maleek Miller, Irmo
The standout wide receiver caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Drevon Dopson with 34 seconds left, lifting the Yellow Jackets to a 35-32 win over Byrnes. Miller finished with 258 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns.
Xavier Means, Northwestern
Means was 19-of-30 for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Trojans in their 35-28 win over Ridge View. He also had 71 yards rushing.
Mario Anderson, Dutch Fork
Anderson returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown in the Silver Foxes’ 54-21 rout of Spartanburg. Dutch Fork was trailing 21-20 before Anderson’s pick-six.
Grayson Rimpf, Camden
Rimpf threw for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding a 4-yard touchdown run in the Bulldogs’ 35-14 win over Lugoff-Elgin.
Angelo Rios, Westwood
Rios had four touchdowns in the Redhawks’ 42-0 win over Lakewood. The 5-foot-5, 150-pound junior ran 14 times for 85 yards and 3 touchdowns while catching 5 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Alan Moore, Pelion
Moore was 13-of-24 for 212 yards and 5 touchdowns with 2 interceptions in a 40-10 win over Columbia.
Noah Thomas, Belton-Honea Path
Thomas threw for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns while running 9 times for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 42-19 win over Greer.
Aiden McCarthy, Bluffton
The Bobcats’ quarterback dominated with 315 yards passing and 3 touchdowns while running 12 times for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Andrew Jackson.
Nych Underwood, Beaufort Academy
Underwood ran for 181 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Eagles overwhelmed St. John’s Christian 57-20.
Amare Reaves, South Florence
Reaves had two interceptions, broke up a pass and made two tackles in the Bruins’ 22-21 overtime win over Summerville.
Michael Johnson, Indian Land
Johnson had 15 tackles, a sack, a fumble return for a touchdown and a forced fumble in the Warriors’ 42-7 rout of Lancaster.
R.J. Brown, South Pointe
Brown had 13 carries for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Stallions’ rolled to a 28-6 win over Rock Hill.
Jaryn Fox, Carolina Forest
Fox had 145 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing in the Panthers’ 55-33 victory over Hartsville.
Ty’Qwon Booker, Broome
Booker had 21 carries for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-34 overtime over Chesnee. He also caught 3 passes for 23 yards.
Jaleel Tate, Gaffney
Tate led a stellar defense with three sacks in the Indians’ 28-0 victory over J.L. Mann.