Vote: Who is the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week?

Here 15 candidates for your voting consideration.

Mike Duprez

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season is now two weeks old and elite performances have abounded. Here are 15 candidates for the Week 1 poll.

Voting ends Sept 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Maleek Miller, Irmo

The standout wide receiver caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Drevon Dopson with 34 seconds left, lifting the Yellow Jackets to a 35-32 win over Byrnes. Miller finished with 258 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns.

Xavier Means, Northwestern

Means was 19-of-30 for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Trojans in their 35-28 win over Ridge View. He also had 71 yards rushing.

Mario Anderson, Dutch Fork

Anderson returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown in the Silver Foxes’ 54-21 rout of Spartanburg. Dutch Fork was trailing 21-20 before Anderson’s pick-six.

Grayson Rimpf, Camden

Rimpf threw for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding a 4-yard touchdown run in the Bulldogs’ 35-14 win over Lugoff-Elgin.

Angelo Rios, Westwood

Rios had four touchdowns in the Redhawks’ 42-0 win over Lakewood. The 5-foot-5, 150-pound junior ran 14 times for 85 yards and 3 touchdowns while catching 5 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Alan Moore, Pelion

Moore was 13-of-24 for 212 yards and 5 touchdowns with 2 interceptions in a 40-10 win over Columbia.

Noah Thomas, Belton-Honea Path

Thomas threw for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns while running 9 times for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 42-19 win over Greer.

Aiden McCarthy, Bluffton

The Bobcats’ quarterback dominated with 315 yards passing and 3 touchdowns while running 12 times for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Andrew Jackson.

Nych Underwood, Beaufort Academy

Underwood ran for 181 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Eagles overwhelmed St. John’s Christian 57-20.

Amare Reaves, South Florence

Reaves had two interceptions, broke up a pass and made two tackles in the Bruins’ 22-21 overtime win over Summerville.

Michael Johnson, Indian Land

Johnson had 15 tackles, a sack, a fumble return for a touchdown and a forced fumble in the Warriors’ 42-7 rout of Lancaster.

R.J. Brown, South Pointe

Brown had 13 carries for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Stallions’ rolled to a 28-6 win over Rock Hill.

Jaryn Fox, Carolina Forest

Fox had 145 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing in the Panthers’ 55-33 victory over Hartsville.

Ty’Qwon Booker, Broome

Booker had 21 carries for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-34 overtime over Chesnee. He also caught 3 passes for 23 yards.

Jaleel Tate, Gaffney

Tate led a stellar defense with three sacks in the Indians’ 28-0 victory over J.L. Mann.

