Vote: Who is the Top Returning High sSchool Football Receiver in South Carolina in 2025?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as high school football teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning high school receiver in South Carolina.
Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll. Voting concludes July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Kameron Vance, senior, Northwestern
Vance caught 72 passes for 1,126 yards and 16 touchdowns for the 5-A Division 2 state champions. The 5-foot-8, 165-pounder has five college offers.
Kadarus Hainsworth, senior, Mountain View Prep
A big play receiver, Hainsworth caught 40 passes for 947 yards – 23.7 yards per reception – and 16 touchdowns. Hainsworth is a Charlotte commit.
Jaiden Kelly-Murray, junior, Summerville
The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder caught 81 passes for 1,202 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Green Wave. Kelly-Murray has 20 college offers.
Tajeh Watson-Martin, junior, Belton-Honea Path
Watson-Martin caught 45 passes for 899 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder has 11 college offers.
Maleek Miller, junior, Irmo
Miller hauled in 55 passes for 914 yards and 8 touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries. Miller has three college offers, including North Carolina.
Trey Wimbley, sophomore, Daniel
Wimbley had 28 catches for 583 yards and 8 touchdowns as a freshman. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder averaged 20.8 yards a catch. Wimbley has six college offers.
Blake Betette, senior, Richland Northeast
Betette caught 79 passes for 1,115 yards and had 66 yards on three rushing attempts. The 6-foot, 175-pounder has five college offers, four of them Ivy League schools.
Kendall Byrd, senior, A.C. Flora
Byrd caught 83 passes for 1,104 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Falcons. The 6-foot-1, 177-pounder has three Division I offers.
Tylin Drakeford, senior, Camden
Drakeford caught 56 passes for 938 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has 11 college offers.
Caden Ramsey, senior, Cross
A big target at 6-foot-5, 193 pounds, Ramsey caught 40 passes for 749 yards and 9 touchdowns. The two-way star has four college offers.
Khristian Jackson, junior, Ridge View
The four-star prospect caught 49 passes for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns in his sophomore season. Jackson has 11 college offers.
Sequel Patterson, senior, Indian Land
Patterson is a four-star receiver prospect with 30 college offers, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot, 175-pounder caught 52 passes for 758 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore. Patterson, who reclassified to the class of 2026, also saw time at quarterback, throwing for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 441 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Brayden Simpson, junior, Broome
Simpson caught 58 passes for 719 yards and 5 touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 155-pounder also had over 400 yards in returns.
Carnell Warren, senior, Bluffton
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound four-star prospect caught 59 passes for 846 yards and 14 touchdowns. Warren has 18 college offers.
Carter Coleman, senior, Blythewood
Coleman caught 53 passes for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 165-pounder has four college offers.