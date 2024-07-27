Where are the Top 15 South Carolina high school football recruits headed?
The high school football season is just four weeks away in South Carolina and many of the class of 2025 recruits have made their college choices. Here is a look at 15 of the top players from the senior class and where they are going to play at the next level.
Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path (Committed to Clemson)
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound tailback chose the Tigers among 14 offers. Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State were among those pursuing the four-star recruit. Henderson ran for 2,336 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior.
Shedrick Surratt, Riverside (Committed to South Carolina)
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman had 25 offers. Tennessee, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech were among those schools.
Mikkel Simmons, Riverside (Committed to Cincinnati)
Simmons is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end who chose Cincinnati over the home state South Carolina Gamecocks. The four-star prospect had 14 offers altogether.
Jaqual Holman, Blackville-Hilda (Committed to South Carolina)
Homan is a tailback with 4.45 speed who had six college offers, including Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound senior ran for 1,610 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.
Anthony Addison, Sumter (Committed to South Carolina)
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound edge rusher drew 18 offers and chose the Gamecocks on April 12. Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and West Virginia were among those making offers.
Armoni Weaver, Westside (Committed to Appalachian State)
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback/wide receiver drew 16 offers, including Maryland, Missouri and Virginia Tech. Weaver visited Appalachian State on June 19 and committed two days later. Weaver transferred to defending state champion Westside from James F. Byrnes after his junior year. Weaver was a big-play receiver for Byrnes, catching 29 passes for 721 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Damarcus Leach, Abbeville (Committed to South Carolina)
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety had 11 offers. Defending NCAA champion Michigan, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Virginia Tech made offers.
Amari Adams, South Florence (Committed to Clemson)
Adams is an imposing presence on the defensive line at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds. The four-star prospect had 15 offers, including Alabama, Auburn and Florida. He made his decision last December.
Chamarryus Bomar, Westside (Committed to Appalachian State)
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder was recruited as an athlete. Bomar, who also transferred from James F. Byrnes after his junior year, received 12 offers. Bomar caught 36 passes for 442 and 3 touchdowns last season. He had two interceptions on defense.
Mike Tyler, Hammond School (Uncommitted)
Tyler is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end/wide receiver who has piled up 23 offers. South Carolina is one of the favorites to land him but there are many others in the running. Tyler has made official visits to LSU, N.C. State, West Virginia and Duke.
Cutter Woods, Westside (Committed to South Carolina)
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback threw for 3.915 yards and 42 touchdowns along with 5 touchdowns rushing as the Rams won the 4-A state championship. He had 16 college offers, including Auburn, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Indiana.
Cam Strong, T.L. Hanna (Committed to North Carolina State)
The 6-foot, 166-pound cornerback had 14 offers, including Michigan State, Georgia Tech and West Virginia.
Jayden Sellers, South Florence (Committed to South Carolina)
It was almost a given that Sellers would join his older brother, LaNorris, who is entering his first season as quarterback of the Gamecocks. The younger Sellers also had offers from Cincinnati, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
Jakarrion Kenan, Marlboro County (Committed to Rutgers)
The 6-foot-1, 177 cornerback had 20 offers to choose from. He made one visit – to Rutgers – on June 14 and committed two days later. Kenan had four interceptions for North Carolina 2-A state runner-up Clinton last season. He transferred to Marlboro County after the school year.
A.J. Brand, Irmo (Committed to Virginia Tech)
The prolific dual threat quarterback, who is being recruited as an athlete, chose the Hokies over South Carolina after making visits to both schools. He had nine offers.