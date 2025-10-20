High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 19, 2025

Ashley Ridge stuns No. 3 Summerville; Woodruff, Carolina Forest and Abbeville join this week's rankings

Mike Duprez

Woodruff Wolverines Aiden Gibson (32) reacts after getting a first down Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 during the SCHSL football game against the Woodmont Wildcats at Woodmont High School in Piedmont, South Carolina.
Woodruff Wolverines Aiden Gibson (32) reacts after getting a first down Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 during the SCHSL football game against the Woodmont Wildcats at Woodmont High School in Piedmont, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The South Carolina High School Top 25 State Rankings experienced a big shake up when No. 3 Summerville was upset, 42-19, by unranked Ashley Ridge. There are three new teams - Woodruff, Carolina Forest and Abbeville - in the poll with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

At the top of the poll, No. 1 Irmo remained undefeated.

1. Irmo (8-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated then-No. 25 White Knoll 14-3; next at Chapin

2. South Pointe (7-1)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Lancaster 48-7; next vs. Dreher

3. Northwestern (8-1)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Rock Hill 45-14; next idle

4. Dutch Fork (6-1)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Lexington 49-0; next vs. River Bluff

5. Belton-Honea Path (8-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Crescent 55-28; next vs. Pendleton

6. Loris (8-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Georgetown 63-18; next vs. Marlboro County

7. Newberry (8-0)

Previous rank: 8

Idle; next at Keenan

8. Sumter (7-1)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Blythewood 47-34; next vs. No. 10 Ridge View

9. South Florence (7-1)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated Wilson 35-7; next at Lower Richland

10. Ridge View (6-2)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated West Florence 29-7; next at No. 8 Sumter

11. James Island (7-1)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Fort Dorchester 48-7; next at Ashley Ridge

12. Gaffney (6-2)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Riverside 49-20; next at Dorman

13. Gray Collegiate Academy (6-2)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated South Aiken 44-7; next at Aiken

14. North Augusta (7-1)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated Airport 56-7; next at Brookland-Cayce

15. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (7-2)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Battery Creek 45-0; next idle

16. Stratford (7-1)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Cane Bay 38-24; next at Wando

17. Daniel (7-1)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated Pickens 52-7; next vs, Blue Ridge

18. Summerville (6-2)

Previous rank: 3

Lost 42-19 to Ashley Ridge; next ar West Ashley

19. T.L. Hanna (7-1)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated J.L. Mann 55-17; next vs. Easley

20. Camden (6-2)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated York 57-7; next vs. Lancaster

21. Dorman (6-2)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Wade Hampton 52-7; next vs. No. 12 Gaffney

22. Carolina Forest (7-1)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated North Myrtle Beach 49-7; next vs. Myrtle Beach

23. Woodruff (7-1)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated then-No. 19 Mountain View Prep 49-28; next vs. Chapman

24. Spartanburg (5-3)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Boiling Springs 21-7; next at James F. Byrnes

25. Abbeville (6-2)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated Whitmire 57-8; next vs. Dixie

