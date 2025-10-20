South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 19, 2025
The South Carolina High School Top 25 State Rankings experienced a big shake up when No. 3 Summerville was upset, 42-19, by unranked Ashley Ridge. There are three new teams - Woodruff, Carolina Forest and Abbeville - in the poll with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
At the top of the poll, No. 1 Irmo remained undefeated.
1. Irmo (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated then-No. 25 White Knoll 14-3; next at Chapin
2. South Pointe (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Lancaster 48-7; next vs. Dreher
3. Northwestern (8-1)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Rock Hill 45-14; next idle
4. Dutch Fork (6-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Lexington 49-0; next vs. River Bluff
5. Belton-Honea Path (8-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Crescent 55-28; next vs. Pendleton
6. Loris (8-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Georgetown 63-18; next vs. Marlboro County
7. Newberry (8-0)
Previous rank: 8
Idle; next at Keenan
8. Sumter (7-1)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Blythewood 47-34; next vs. No. 10 Ridge View
9. South Florence (7-1)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Wilson 35-7; next at Lower Richland
10. Ridge View (6-2)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated West Florence 29-7; next at No. 8 Sumter
11. James Island (7-1)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Fort Dorchester 48-7; next at Ashley Ridge
12. Gaffney (6-2)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Riverside 49-20; next at Dorman
13. Gray Collegiate Academy (6-2)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated South Aiken 44-7; next at Aiken
14. North Augusta (7-1)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Airport 56-7; next at Brookland-Cayce
15. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (7-2)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Battery Creek 45-0; next idle
16. Stratford (7-1)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Cane Bay 38-24; next at Wando
17. Daniel (7-1)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Pickens 52-7; next vs, Blue Ridge
18. Summerville (6-2)
Previous rank: 3
Lost 42-19 to Ashley Ridge; next ar West Ashley
19. T.L. Hanna (7-1)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated J.L. Mann 55-17; next vs. Easley
20. Camden (6-2)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated York 57-7; next vs. Lancaster
21. Dorman (6-2)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Wade Hampton 52-7; next vs. No. 12 Gaffney
22. Carolina Forest (7-1)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated North Myrtle Beach 49-7; next vs. Myrtle Beach
23. Woodruff (7-1)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated then-No. 19 Mountain View Prep 49-28; next vs. Chapman
24. Spartanburg (5-3)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Boiling Springs 21-7; next at James F. Byrnes
25. Abbeville (6-2)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated Whitmire 57-8; next vs. Dixie