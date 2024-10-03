Woman sues after trampling incident at SC high school football game
A North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina woman has filed a lawsuit against Horry County Schools, alleging negligence after being trampled during a high school football game at North Myrtle Beach High School, according to a report by WMBF News in Myrtle Beach.
Betty Peyer claims the incident occurred on August 23, 2024, when middle school students knocked her to the ground at a North Myrtle Beach High School game.
Court documents, published by WMBF, state that the school's principal and head of security assisted Peyer after the event and expressed concerns about the lack of crowd control, admitting they had been advocating for improved security for years due to increasing crowd sizes.
Peyer alleges she suffered severe injuries from the trampling and is seeking a jury trial to recover damages for medical expenses and pain and suffering. Horry County Schools declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.