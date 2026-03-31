3-Star RB Michael Martin II Eyes Bigger Playoff Run After a Monster Sophomore Season at Christ Church (SC)

Christ Church Episcopal School enters the 2026 South Carolina high school football season with momentum — and experience — after finishing 8-4 a year ago and reaching the second round of the playoffs.

The Cavaliers bring back key pieces across the offense, including their starting quarterback, two starting receivers and nearly the entire offensive line. That continuity could be a major factor as the program looks to take the next step this fall.

At the center of that optimism is standout running back Michael Martin II, a 3-star prospect who emerged as one of the most productive players in the state last season.

Michael Martin Is Coming off a Breakout Sophomore Campaign

Martin turned heads as a sophomore, finishing with 1,655 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns while earning team Offensive MVP, All-Region and All-State honors.

He also rushed for 1,425 yards, showcasing both durability and explosiveness as the Cavaliers’ primary offensive weapon.

Despite the eye-popping production, Martin’s focus remains on growth — both individually and as part of a team with higher expectations.

Christ Church’s goal is clear: go deeper in the postseason.

Speed, Strength And Leaderships Were the Focus of Martin's Offseason

Martin has taken a businesslike approach to the offseason, emphasizing physical development and leadership.

His priorities include becoming faster, more explosive and stronger — all while continuing to evolve into a leader for a team with championship aspirations.

Rather than being vocal, Martin leads by example. His approach centers on consistency in the weight room and setting the tone through daily work — habits he plans to carry into spring practice and beyond.

Recruitment Heating Up with Power Five Interest

Martin’s production has not gone unnoticed on the recruiting trail.

Programs showing interest include Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Stanford — a mix of Power Five contenders and national brands.

For Martin, the process is less about collecting offers and more about finding the right fit.

Relationships, he says, are the most important factor.

Clemson Emerging as an Early Favorite

Among the schools pursuing Martin, Clemson appears to have made a strong early impression.

The Tigers have hosted him on multiple visits, and he has built a close connection with running backs coach C.J. Spiller and the staff. That familiarity — along with proximity to home — has helped Clemson stand out.

Martin values consistency in how programs treat him, and Clemson’s approach has resonated.

Relationships Driving the Decision Process

Martin’s recruiting philosophy is rooted in trust and connection.

He prioritizes schools where coaches invest time in building relationships with him and his family — something he believes translates to long-term success at the next level.

That measured approach has kept his recruitment grounded, even as his profile continues to rise.

Big Goals On And Off the Field

Beyond football, Martin remains focused on academics and personal development.

Maintaining strong grades and continuing to improve as both a player and person are at the top of his offseason checklist.

With a loaded returning roster and one of the state’s most dynamic playmakers in the backfield, Christ Church enters 2026 with legitimate expectations.

If Martin’s trajectory continues, the Cavaliers could be poised for their deepest playoff run yet.