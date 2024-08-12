2024 South Dakota high school football schedules released: Lincoln vs. O'Gorman state champ rematch set for Sep. 6
The time has come to start marking your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 South Dakota high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming SDHSAA season.
The season officially kicks off on Friday, August 23 for the state's smaller schools, with the larger classifications beginning the following week. The football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 SDHSAA state championships taking place November 14-16.
2024 South Dakota high school football schedules for all teams in every SDHSAA classification are available, where you can also find live South Dakota high school football scores and much more.
2024 South Dakota SDHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 SDHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 23-24: First contests for Classes 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B
- August 29-31: First contests for Classes 11AAA, 11AA and 11A
- October 24: Class 11B, 9-Man Classes first round
- October 31: All Classes quarterfinals
- November 8: All Classes semifinals
- November 14-16: 2024 SDHSAA state football championships for all classes*
*The 2024 South Dakota high school football state championships will be played at the University of South Dakota's DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's South Dakota state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 SDHSAA football state champions in each classification:
2023 South Dakota high school football state champions
- Class 11AAA: Lincoln Patriots
- Class 11AA: Riggs Governors
- Class 11A: Dell Rapids Quarriers
- Class 11B: Hot Springs Bison
- Class 9AA: Parkston Trojans
- Class 9A: Warner Monarchs
- Class 9B: Avon Pirates
- All Nations A: Todd County Falcons
- All Nations B: Lower Brule Sioux
