South Dakota Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 South Dakota girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Champions: Lennox Orioles
Runner-Up: Maȟpíya Lúta Crusaders
Class AA Bracket
Champions: O'Gorman Knights
Runner-Up: Brandon Valley Lynx
Class B Bracket
Champions: Ethan Rustlers
Runner-Up: Harding County Ranchers
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.