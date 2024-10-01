South Dakota high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 South Dakota high school football season has arrived, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
After a dominant win over the Washington Warriors 47-28, No. 1 Lincoln holds their spot in this week's 11AAA computer rankings. They will have a tough test this week as the top two teams battle it out in a fierce matchup Friday, when No. 1 Lincoln hosts No. 2 Brandon Valley.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest South Dakota football computer rankings, as of Oct. 1, 2024:
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports