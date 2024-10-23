South Dakota high school football computer rankings (10/23/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 South Dakota high school football season has arrived, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
Two undefeated teams are at the top of the latest Class 11AAA South Dakota computer rankings. Coming in at No. 1 are the Brandon Valley Lynx after a dominant 47-0 victory against Mitchell on Friday. Right behind them at No. 2 are the Harrisburg Tigers.
A quick look at the Class 11AA rankings shows a one-loss Spearfish team at the top, followed by Watertown at No. 2.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest South Dakota football computer rankings, as of Oct. 21, 2024:
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
