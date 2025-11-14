High School

South Dakota (SDHSAA) High School Football 2025 State Championship Schedule - November 14, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 South Dakota high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

The South Dakota high school football playoffs enter their final week
The 2025 South Dakota high school football playoffs are underway, with each bracket heading into the championship round this weekend.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the SDHSAA high school football playoffs.

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11A Football Bracket

No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian vs. No. 3 Lennox - 11/15 at 11 a.m.

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11AA Football Bracket

No. 1 Yankton vs. No. 3 Riggs - 11/14 at 6 p.m.

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11AAA Football Bracket

No. 1 Brandon Valley vs. No. 2 Lincoln - 11/15 at 4 p.m.

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9A Football Bracket

No. 1 Wall vs. No. 7 Howard - 11/14 at 9 a.m.

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9AA Football Bracket

No. 1 Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op vs. No. 2 Elkton/Lake Benton MN - 11/13 at 6 p.m.

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9B Football Bracket

No. 1 St. Mary vs. No. 2 Avon - 11/13 at 10 a.m.

