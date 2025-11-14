South Dakota (SDHSAA) High School Football 2025 State Championship Schedule - November 14, 2025
The 2025 South Dakota high school football playoffs are underway, with each bracket heading into the championship round this weekend.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the SDHSAA high school football playoffs.
South Dakota (SDHSAA) High School Football 2025 State Championship Schedule - November 14, 2025
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11A Football Bracket
No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian vs. No. 3 Lennox - 11/15 at 11 a.m.
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11AA Football Bracket
No. 1 Yankton vs. No. 3 Riggs - 11/14 at 6 p.m.
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11AAA Football Bracket
No. 1 Brandon Valley vs. No. 2 Lincoln - 11/15 at 4 p.m.
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9A Football Bracket
No. 1 Wall vs. No. 7 Howard - 11/14 at 9 a.m.
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9AA Football Bracket
No. 1 Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op vs. No. 2 Elkton/Lake Benton MN - 11/13 at 6 p.m.
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9B Football Bracket
No. 1 St. Mary vs. No. 2 Avon - 11/13 at 10 a.m.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.