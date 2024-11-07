High School

South Dakota (SDHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Brady Twombly

Brandon Valley wide receiver Landon Dulaney (5) evades Harrisburg quarterback Kamden Schimmel (18) on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota.
Playoff time rolls on in South Dakota high school football.

The postseason officially kicked off last month, and this week the postseason marches on to the semifinals Friday, Nov. 8.

>>South Dakota high school football playoff brackets<<

South Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Class 11AAA

Semifinal Round featured matchups

(1) Brandon Valley vs (4) Sioux Falls Jefferson

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Lincoln vs (3) Harrisburg

7 p.m. Friday

2024SDHSAA Class 11AAA Bracket

Class 11AA

Semifinal Round featured matchups

(1) Yankton vs (4) Riggs

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Watertown vs (3) Brookings

7 p.m. Friday

2024 SDHSAA Class 11AA Bracket

Class 11A

Semifinal Round featured matchups

(1) Sioux Falls Christian vs (4) West Central

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Dell Rapids vs (3) Lennox

7 p.m. Friday

2024 SDHSAA Class 11A Bracket

Class 11B

Semifinal Round featured matchups

(1) Sioux Falls vs (4) Elk Point-Jefferson

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Winner vs (11) St. Thomas More

7 p.m. Friday

2024 SDHSAA Class 11B Bracket

Class 9AA

Semifinal Round featured matchups

(1) Parkston vs (5) Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Hamlin vs (3) Elkton/Lake Benton

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Class 9AA Bracket

Class 9A

Semifinal Round featured matchups

(1) Wall vs (4) Wolsey-Wessington

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Howard vs (3) Warner

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Class 9A Bracket

Class 9B

Semifinal Round featured matchups

(8) Canistota vs (5) Sully Buttes

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Faulkton vs (3) St. Mary

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Class 9B Bracket

2024 Class All Nations A Bracket

2024 Class All Nations B Bracket

