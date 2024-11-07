South Dakota (SDHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
Playoff time rolls on in South Dakota high school football.
The postseason officially kicked off last month, and this week the postseason marches on to the semifinals Friday, Nov. 8.
>>South Dakota high school football playoff brackets<<
South Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the South Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:
Class 11AAA
Semifinal Round featured matchups
(1) Brandon Valley vs (4) Sioux Falls Jefferson
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Lincoln vs (3) Harrisburg
7 p.m. Friday
2024SDHSAA Class 11AAA Bracket
Class 11AA
Semifinal Round featured matchups
(1) Yankton vs (4) Riggs
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Watertown vs (3) Brookings
7 p.m. Friday
2024 SDHSAA Class 11AA Bracket
Class 11A
Semifinal Round featured matchups
(1) Sioux Falls Christian vs (4) West Central
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Dell Rapids vs (3) Lennox
7 p.m. Friday
Class 11B
Semifinal Round featured matchups
(1) Sioux Falls vs (4) Elk Point-Jefferson
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Winner vs (11) St. Thomas More
7 p.m. Friday
Class 9AA
Semifinal Round featured matchups
(1) Parkston vs (5) Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Hamlin vs (3) Elkton/Lake Benton
7 p.m. Friday
Class 9A
Semifinal Round featured matchups
(1) Wall vs (4) Wolsey-Wessington
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Howard vs (3) Warner
7 p.m. Friday
Class 9B
Semifinal Round featured matchups
(8) Canistota vs (5) Sully Buttes
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Faulkton vs (3) St. Mary
7 p.m. Friday
2024 Class All Nations A Bracket
2024 Class All Nations B Bracket
—
