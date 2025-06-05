California state track and field champions recap: Thrower breaks 103-year-old record
Clovis North's McKay Madsen was a standout two-time champion at the 2025 CIF State track and field championships on May 30-31, but he also did something that hasn't been done in over 100 years.
He had the most impressive throwing day in California state meet history. Video below of his near-70 foot shot attempt. This personal best ranks him No. 3 in the United States.
Madsen was also just about three feet under the state meet record with 210 feet, 8 inches, good for No. 4 in the US. He achieved a feat that had not been done in 103 years, which was winning both shot put and discus titles in back-to-back years.
STORY: De La Salle's Jaden Jefferson breaks CA all-time 100-meter record
He also became the first athlete since 1955 to make finals in two events all four years. Truly remarkable career in high school as he gets set to head off for his two-year mission in Argentina before joining the BYU Cougars for football and track and field. His teammate Connor Lott also took first in the 1600 with a time of 4:03.32, (full race can be seen at the bottom of the article) good for fifth best in the nation. These efforts were able to secure Clovis North a runner-up finish at the meet amassing 30 points.
HISTORIC MARKS, EMERGING STARS SHINE
From record-breaking throws to dominant sprint doubles, the CIF State Track and Field Championships delivered the drama and brilliance California fans have come to expect. This year’s meet brought out the best across all divisions, with standout performances from elite seniors and eye-opening debuts from underclassmen who will shape the sport’s future.
STORY: Transgender track athlete wins two California state titles in girls triple, high jump
On the boys' side, the young and hungry Servite squad took home the team state title with 33 points. They only had one event state title, which was in the 4x100 relay featuring all freshmen, but they also had depth in some other events as sophomore Ben Harris placed second in the 100 meters with a time of 10.31. Freshman Jaelen Hunter matched that with a runner-up finish in the 400, clocking 46.65. The 4x400 team also scored big, running 3:09.46 to take third.
On the girls' side, Long Beach Wilson claimed the team title with a well-rounded showing across relays, hurdles, and jumps. They didn’t rely on a single star — their depth and consistency proved the difference. The 4x400 squad delivered a clutch win in 3:36.75, one the nation’s second fastest time, to seal the championship.
Sophomore Saniah Varnado was key, placing 6th in the 300 hurdles (41.84) and contributing on that dominant 4x4. Senior Kaylin Edwards scored big with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (40.61). The team took fourth in the 4x800 relay. They also took home the title in the long jump (which has been a topic of controversy this season) as the senior Loren Webster had a narrow win with just over 21 feet.
On the individual side there were some standouts as well. Khaliq Muhammad of Pittsburg won pole vault by over a foot and a half with the mark of 17 feet, 10.5 inches breaking the state meet record.
Another thrower had a good day to top off an amazing career. Aja Johnson of Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) took home the shot put title for her third career state title (two in shot put and one in discus) over the favorite out of Aliso Niguel, Jaslene Massey.
Freshman and senior bother-sister hurdlers, Jasir Fontenot, and Anisa Bowen-Fontenot out of San Diego both took home the short hurdle titles while Anisa also took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.88. Her personal best of 40.71 puts her as 6th best in the nation, while her 12.99 personal best as well as her 13.07 in state finals would be good enough for the best mark in the nation. She will be headed to USC in the fall.
Jasir's blazing 13.21 puts him best all time in California history (in a CIF meet) as well as tied for second in the whole nation. Keep in mind he is only a freshman and set the fastest time ever ran for a freshman.
Another pair of siblings that absolutely crushed it were the Herbst twins out of Carlsbad. Makenna is an 800-meter specialist who ran the second fastest time in California history with a 2:02.28. Morgan bested her previous state record with a sizzling 39.64 becoming the No. 2 best in high school history and current US No. 1. (full race can be seen at bottom of article)
Leo Francis of Santa Margarita had an amazing overall day taking the state title in long jump going just over 25 feet. He didn't stop there as he also placed third in the 200-meter with a blazing 20.84 seconds.
Keith Cotlage of Cajon had a monster leap of 51 feet, 4.5 inches in the triple jump claiming the state title and the nation's third best mark this season.
In the girls' 3200-meter event we saw the nation's second fastest time posted by Hanne Thomsen of Montgomery with a 9:48.98, good for a state meet record. This race went down to the wire and the full race can be seen at the end of the article, She also got second in the 1600-meter with the nation's 3rd fastest time this season of 4:35.69. Brealyn Combe of Corona Santiago narrowly won the 1600 with a time of 4:35.64, good for No. 2 in the nation this season.
Some clips of full races can be found at the end of the article
CIF State Championship – Winner Recap
100 Meters
Boys: Jaden Jefferson – De La Salle, Jr. (10.27)
Girls: Naiaja Sizemore – Vanden, Jr. (11.33)
200 Meters
Boys: Prince Buchango-Babangida – St. Ignatius, Jr. (20.79)
Girls: Naiaja Sizemore – Vanden, Jr. (23.18)
400 Meters
Boys: Jack Stadlman – Temecula Valley, Sr. (46.02)
Girls: Madison Mosby – St. Mary’s Academy, So. (53.52)
800 Meters
Boys: Wyland Obando – Wilson (Long Beach), Jr. (1:51.24)
Girls: Makenna Herbst – Carlsbad, Sr. (2:02.28)
1600 Meters
Boys: Conor Lott – Clovis North, Jr. (4:03.32)
Girls: Braelyn Combe – Santiago (Corona), Jr. (4:35.64)
3200 Meters
Boys: Eyan Turk – Woodcrest Christian, Sr. (8:51.62)
Girls: Hanne Thomsen – Montgomery, Sr. (9:48.98)
100/110m Hurdles
Jasir Fontenot – San Diego, Fr. (13.21)
Anisa Bowen-Fontenot – San Diego, Sr. (13.07)
300m Hurdles
Boys: Jayden Redon – Carson, Jr. (36.50)
Girls: Morgan Herbst – Carlsbad, Sr. (39.64)
4x100 Relay
Boys: Servite – 40.27
Girls: Oaks Christian – 46.08
4x400 Relay
Boys: Poly (Long Beach) – 3:08.68
Girls: Wilson (Long Beach) – 3:36.75
4x800 Relay
Boys: JSerra Catholic – 7:33.43
Girls: Santiago (Corona) – 8:49.01
Shot Put
Boys: McKay Madsen – Clovis North, Sr. (69-11.00)
Girls: Aja Johnson – Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Sr. (45-05.75)
Discus
Boys: McKay Madsen – Clovis North, Sr. (208-03)
Girls: Jaslene Massey – Aliso Niguel, Sr. (163-09)
High Jump
Boys: Joshua Harel – Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Jr. (6-09.00)
Girls: 3-way tie at (5-07.00)
Leilani Laruelle – Monta Vista, Jr.
AB Hernandez - Jurupa Valley, Jr.
Jillene Wetteland - Poly (Long Beach), Sr.
Pole Vault
Boys: Khalid Muhammad – Pittsburg, Sr. (17-10.50)
Girls: Paige Eschner – Del Norte, Sr. (12-10.00)
Long Jump
Boys: Leo Francis – Santa Margarita, Sr. (25-00.75)
Girls: Loren Webster – Wilson (Long Beach), Sr. (21-00.25)
Triple Jump
Boys: Keith Coltage – Cajon, Sr. (51-04.50)
Girls: AB Hernandez – Jurupa Valley, Jr. (42-02.75)
Full Races, Interviews & Other Media
Girls 100 & 200-meter races
Boys 100-meter race
Boys 200-meter
Morgan Herbst running the nation's fastest time this year and No. 2 all-time high school in the 300 hurdles.
Khaliq Muhammad Interview
McKay Madesn talking about his historical day along with media and all throws from his discus series
Last stretch of the 4x100 meter boys relay
Full Boys 1600-meter
Full girls 3200-meter
Full boys and girls 4x400 relay
Finish of the boys 4x400
Digital scrapbook of the day